Similar to most school districts in the country, Cumberland County Schools has been struggling to fully staff their schools, with over 101 jobs currently open for application on the school district’s website. As of a special-called meeting held July 14, the Board of Education has updated several of its job descriptions in hopes to draw in new applicants.
In addition to around 52 teachers, 17 teacher assistants, 11 food service workers, six custodians, five bus drivers, three school nurses, two assistant principals, two maintenance workers and a principal, the district has also recently found itself in need of someone to fill a vital administrative position in the schools—the Chief Financial Officer.
The district’s CFO, Kacee Harris, recently resigned from her position to work in Fentress County Schools, leaving Cumberland County’s CFO position open for willing candidates.
“With the level of budget that we have and the amount of projects that we have going, I’d really like to be able to put a person in this position that can handle that,” said Director of Schools William Stepp.
An important aspect of the job the was discussed by the board included the yearly salary, as the open position meant they were unsure what level of pay Harris’ potential replacement should receive. Harris, who was a certified employee, was set to make a $79,000 salary in the 2022-2023 school year.
“According to our pay scale, if the CFO was a non-certified person, they would start out at $44,000. And we’re not gonna get a CFO for $44,000,” Jim Inman, 1st district representative, said.
Teresa Boston, 8th district representative, moved to approve the CFO job description, which was not changed, after asking if the board should approve it before discussing the finances. This was seconded by 7th district representative Rebecca Hamby and 6th district representative Chris King, and the motion was approved unanimously.
Boston then asked Stepp what kind of salary the board would be looking at for a potential certified CFO candidate. Stepp responded that data from nearby counties showed that an accountant of the CFO’s level would be around $80,000 or $90,000 per year.
“To get somebody at that level with experience, if they have the experience and the certifications, we definitely would want to look at where we’re budgeted now. If they have zero experience, somebody we have to train up, obviously that would be arranged where you all would feel comfortable with and what you feel would be reasonable in that area,” Stepp said.
Boston then moved to give authority to the Director Schools to offer a salary up to $75,000 for the CFO position according to the candidate’s credentials, with the board’s approval. Hamby seconded the motion, and the board approved it unanimously.
“For somebody to be taking care of as large of a budget as we’ve got, $65 million, we ought to have a CPA (Certified Public Accountant) in that position,” Inman pointed out afterward. “But the problem with that is right now, a CPA would be somewhere around $100,000 to $120,000, and we can’t afford that right now.”
The board then examined the transportation supervisor’s job description next, which posed a similar budgeting situation to the CFO position, according to Stepp.
“Obviously, when we post this, it’s listed at $44,000. People in that department, some of our most senior mechanics, make more than that, which is a discrepancy you might want to discuss as a board,” Stepp said.
“In 2021-2022, we’ve got $64,000 budgeted,” Boston said. “Now, for 2022-2023, we’ve got $73,000 budgeted. So, if we fill the position prior to the budget being passed, then we’re talking about a $9,000 difference.”
Kim Bray, the school district’s HR director, explained this is due to a personnel change. A certified employee held a position previously held by a non-certified employee, warranting an increase in the position’s salary.
Boston then asked what neighboring counties pay their schools’ transportation supervisors. Stepp responded that it is comparable to how CFOs are paid in other counties.
“This is a very high-profile position in customer services,” Stepp noted. “Answering phones, as well as managing the many different personnel that you have—from mechanics to the drivers—to all the things you have to deal with, as well as the safety and liability issues, which is very high in this position.”
Inman then asked what the highest paid position within the transportation department is, and Hamby responded that it was the senior mechanic job, paying $57,000 per year.
“We’ve definitely got to go above that,” Inman said. “What about us [the board] giving him [Stepp] leeway again, start at $60,000, up to the budgeted $73,000?”
Boston agreed with Inman’s suggestion, and moved to approve the decision, seconded by Hamby, and the motion was approved unanimously.
The next job description, federal programs coordinator, was changed in a few lines to match the title of the position (from ‘director’ to ‘coordinator’), and 4th district representative Anita Hale asked if this title change would warrant a change in salary for the position. Stepp responded that it would, as it changes the position from a supervisor to a coordinator.
“The federal programs coordinator primarily will be working budget, the federal grants—all the compliance with that, and I feel just like we talked about with the CFO, they need to focus on those duties and not supervising other areas on top of that,” Stepp explained. “Federal programs fund our instructional coaches and other personnel, but I feel they need to fall underneath the instruction supervisors who are responsible for that kind of coordination within the schools.”
Boston then added that the federal programs coordinator position currently had $83,000 in its budget, and asked what an appropriate salary would be for a non-certified employee. Inman responded that he thought this position was limited to certified employees. Hamby then pointed out that the current job description for the federal programs coordinator currently allowed non-certified workers into the position, and Inman stated that he was not comfortable with that, as the position has always been filled by a certified employee.
Hamby then moved to approve the job description, with the amendment that the phrase ’non-certified’ be removed from the job requirements. King seconded this, and the motion was approved unanimously.
The next item on the agenda, the SPED compliance coordinator’s job description, was updated in its requirements at the request of the Director of Special Education Marlene Holton.
“Ms. Holton would like to update this job description from master’s to bachelor’s degree,” Stepp said. “At this time we have no applicants that have met those expectations, so we’re looking at being able to widen the net to see if we can fill that position.”
Hamby moved to approve the change in the description, seconded by King. The motion was approved unanimously.
Another job description that was updated to increase the number of applicants was for a SPED diagnostician. The SPED diagnostician job description was originally a school psychologist position, but it was changed because there were no applicants for a school psychologist, according to Stepp.
“The diagnostician would be a level below the school psychologist as far as the requirements, widening the net once again to see if we can come up with someone to fill this position,” Stepp said.
Boston moved to approve the change, and Hamby seconded. The motion carried unanimously.
The next job description, the regular education behavior support coordinator, was met with confusion by the board.
Stepp explained that this position, while new, was already approved within the budget for the 2022-2023 school year. The position is for a behavioral specialist who will help teachers and administrators handle student behavioral issues using positive behavior interventions and supports, and provide support to individual students. Including benefits, the amount budgeted for this position is $75,000.
King moved to approve the job description, seconded by 5th district representative Tony Brock. However, Boston needed further clarification.
“This is going to fall under the chief academic officer,” Boston said. “The other mental health employees that we have do not fall under the CAO. Is there a reason for that?”
“If we’re aligning this with the mental health, would the behavior specialist not fall under those same guidelines?” Boston asked.
“This one is the one that goes in the classrooms and works with teachers,” Holton said. “Instructional strategies, behavior management of the students. The mental health pulls students to do counseling, and that type of thing.”
“This person is going to have to know instructional strategies, how to handle behavior, how to coach the teachers, how to have professional conversations, how to model that instruction and how to interact with students, so it’s going to be different than the mental health side,” Holton added.
Stepp explained this is an academic support position that focuses on behavior, therefore it would fall under the chief academic officer.
“There’s multiple facets of the mental health side for social-emotional needs, and this is one that works directly in the classroom, whereas professionals on the other side are working directly with a student outside of the classroom,” Stepp continued. “It’s kind of a multi-pronged attack as far as trying to help students be successful.”
After Stepp’s clarification of the behavioral specialist position, King’s motion to approve the job description was passed unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.