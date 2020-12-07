Cumberland County schools returned to “green” on Friday as reports of COVID-19 cases dropped below 303 active cases on Thursday.
Green means that students go about their school schedule without restrictions. Masks are required to be worn at school regardless of the level of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell told the Cumberland County Board of Education Thurdsay, “Our teachers have done a phenomenal job. They have had the hardest task ever handed to a teacher in the history of teaching.”
She said there were many comments from parents on how well prepared students were to go to remote learning.
“Yes, there are glitches, and there are areas we need to work on to make better. But considering we have never done this before, it’s amazing to think where we are at,” she said.
The school system held remote learning on Nov. 30 and Dec. 2. During those days, teachers were at schools providing remote instruction to students. Inclement weather caused the Nov. 30 school day to be dismissed at noon and canceled on Dec. 1.
The move followed the cancellation of classes on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the scheduled Thanksgiving break.
Maxwell has said the remote learning period was to help curb any post-holiday spike in COVID-19 among students and staff.
Students returned to in-person instruction on Dec. 3, with virtual learnings continuing from home.
On Monday, Maxwell reported there were 23 students and 17 staff with active cases of the virus. There are 178 students and 21 staff members quarantined due to having had close contact with someone who tested positive.
Countywide, the number of active cases was 254 on Sunday, an increase of 12 from the day before. There were 29 new cases, with 17 new inactive cases.
There have been 38 deaths in Cumberland County since the health crisis began in mid-March, an increase of 2 from the week before.
There were five new hospitalizations last week, bringing the total number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 to 94 since mid-March.
The state does not report current hospitalization numbers at the county level, and hospitalization refers to the county of residence for the patient, not the location of their medical facility.
Tennessee has reported 400,594 positive cases since March, with 3,072 new cases reported on Sunday. There have been 4,943 deaths due to the virus statewide, with an additional 38 deaths reported on Sunday.
Currently, 2,504 Tennesseans are hospitalized due to complications of the virus.
There are currently 413 students attending school virtually: 239 at the elementary level and 174 at the high school level.
That’s down from August, when there were 685 elementary students signed up for virtual learning and 341 high school students.
“The decrease in that number has been attributed to many students and the families wanting to come back to in-person classes. We also have had some students who academically were not successful with the virtual option,” said Maxwell.
She did not have a figure for the percent of students asked to return to in-person instruction due to academic reasons.
But, she said, “When we have students who are virtual and they are not being successful, we can’t neglect them. We’ve got to try to do the very best we can to provide what they need.”
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, asked, “How are our teachers and administrators feeling? … I can’t even imagine how difficult it has been for the teachers to teach in the hybrid. I know it was very difficult for my student to be able to maintain focus doing virtual. I can imagine from a teacher perspective it’s very difficult to try to manage a classroom as well as trying to stay connected to those virtually.”
Maxwell said a survey is being planned; however, many educators have shared some of their challenges and successes.
“A lot of teachers have shared with their administrators the many challenges and the many areas they have had success,” she said.
She and other administrators have taken part in some virtual classes to get an idea of the student experience.
“It’s amazing what can happen virtually,” Maxwell said.
She praised the teachers of the county for their resiliency this school year. In addition to students who signed up for virtual learning, students who must quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19 also attend school virtually. Teachers have a combination of virtual and in-person students throughout their school day.
“Our teachers have truly dedicated every ounce of energy they have to our students this year. And it has been a challenge,” Maxwell said. “This is what teachers do. Whatever challenge is handed to them, they take it because they care about the students.”
Maxwell also thanked the school nutrition department and the transportation department for their assistance during the remote learning days.
There were 18,000 meals delivered on the two days of remote learning. The bus drivers delivered meals to bus stops, and members of the nutrition staff assisted in the distribution.
Maxwell also recognized a few of the organizations and businesses that have been supporting the school system’s safety precautions this school year.
Creative Compassion applied for a grant earlier in the year that provided water bottles and mask lanyards for Cumberland County schools. They also distributed touchless hand sanitizer dispensers for each classroom in Fentress County.
Plateau Pediatrics provided touchless thermometers to assist the schools.
The school system has distributed thousands of masks, face shields and other personal protective equipment since the first of the year.
Federal grant funds allowed the system to purchase 30,000 child disposable masks and 70,000 adult masks. There have been 1,400 face shields purchased, 3,000 gowns and 68,000 gloves.
There were 48 temperature scanners purchased, 450 hand sanitizer dispensers, 800 N95 masks, and 16 electrostatic cleaning machines.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has provided almost 75,000 disposable child masks and 82,000 adult masks, 2,160 cloth masks and 1,100 face shields.
The agency has also supplied 181 thermometers and multiple nursing kits including gloves, masks, gowns and face shields.
In other business, the board scheduled its annual board retreat for February.
The board typically holds a Saturday session in January or February to discuss goals for the year and any pending issues in need of attention. The annual planning session is also a requirement of the Tennessee School Boards Association Board of Distinction program, with a minimum seven-hour session.
Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, recommended the board consider meeting by video conference instead of holding an in-person meeting, and to break the seven hours into two Saturday meetings.
Board Chairman Jim Inman, 1st District representative, agreed.
“I know the numbers are rising, and we don’t need to take any chances with anybody’s health,” Inman said.
The board will meet via Zoom from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 20 and 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 27.
The board had achieved Board of Distinction status in March 2019. The coronavirus prevented the board from meeting the ongoing training and meeting requirements in 2020, including board members achieving Level II in the TSBA Boardmanship Program, have a majority in attendance at the Fall District Meeting, and have a meeting critiqued by members of two other boards of education. Their status has lapsed.
