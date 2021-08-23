The number of students and staff with COVID-19 continues to rise in Cumberland County schools.
Friday, the 14th day of classes, the school system reported 161 positive cases among students and 21 cases among staff members. There were 317 students and three staff members quarantining due to exposure to the virus.
That’s an increase from last week’s figures, when 94 students and 18 staff were positive for the virus and 185 students and seven staff members were in quarantine.
Cumberland County’s active case count increased last week, with 545 cases reported on Thursday. There were five deaths in Cumberland County on Thursday, with 152 people dying of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
With cases on the rise, the Cumberland County Health Department announced it has expanded hours for COVID-19 testing to 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the health department on Hwy. 127 S. of Crossville.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell reviewed procedures and protocols schools are putting in place to mitigate the spread of the virus in the schools and to assist families in the event of exposure.
Schools are:
•reinforcing proper hygiene measures, including hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and social distancing when possible
•posting signs that communicate how to stop the spread of the virus
•making masks available in multiple locations throughout schools and to all students and staff
•cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces and shared objects
•cleaning water fountains and bottle filling stations multiple times each day
•provide hand sanitizer for students and staff throughout the buildings
•limit unnecessary gathering of students and staff
Nurse Supervisor Marsha Polson conducts contact tracing for the schools, calling families in the event someone their child was around reports a positive COVID-19 test. She advises families to contact their health care provider or the health department for additional information.
If a student tests positive or is advised by a health care provider to quarantine, parents can contact the school to arrange a time to pick up assignments.
Schools continue to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students during the 2021-’22 school year.
Friday, neighboring Bledsoe County announced schools there would be closed Monday-Wednesday due to high numbers of COVID-19. The Tennessee Board of Education modified rules for virtual learning in April. The board ruled students could continue virtual learning only if they enrolled in a virtual school.
Cumberland County did not apply to offer a virtual school this year.
Last year, its continuous learning plan included provisions for system-wide remote learning in the event of widespread community transmission. The “red” zone was defined as more than 1% of the county population, 607 active cases.
However, the state limits the ability of school districts to use a continuous learning plan this school year. The rules adopted in April require permission from the Tennessee Commissioner of Education before providing remote instruction.
In Bledsoe County, the three days of canceled classes will come from the district’s “stockpile days” or, “snow days.” School systems can stockpile up to 13 additional school days by extending their school day 30 minutes beyond the required minimum six hours 30 minutes of daily instruction.
The post from the Bledsoe County school system warned that any days missed beyond the 13 stockpiled days would result in an extension of the school year.
