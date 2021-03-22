Cumberland County will offer summer programs for students in need of academic intervention four days a week for four weeks this summer. Learning programs will serve students in grades 1-12.
“We hope that will ease the minds of parents and teachers,” Stephanie Barnes, chief academic officer, said.
Legislation approved in January required schools to offer six weeks of learning loss summer programs, with five days of academic programming each week.
Barnes said the camps will accommodate 780 students in grades 1-5 and 500 in grades 6-8. Job postings have been developed to maintain a teacher-student ratio of 1:13.
“We want to keep the groups as small as possible because that’s where you have those gains,” she said.
She is spending the spring break period reviewing student academic data on fall and winter benchmark exams. Invitations to students considered high priority will go out April 5. Participation in summer programs is voluntary this year. The deadline for students to enroll is April 30. At that time, the schools may extend enrollment to other students
First-grade through eighth-grade camps will be held at Martin, Stone, North Cumberland and Brown elementary schools, though teachers and students from across the county can participate.
“These are Cumberland County learning camps,” Barnes said.
The elementary camps will include instruction in math and reading, personalized intervention, and enrichment with science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math — STREAM — incorporated into the school day. Students will also have an hour of play each day.
“It’s going to be school,” Barnes said, noting the state requires the summer programs to use the curriculum approved by the board of education and to follow state academic standards. However, teachers will also have access to other materials.
“There will be supplemental things to help make it fun for them,” she said.
The programs will be provided at no cost to families. The school system will provide bus transportation each day, free breakfast and lunch, snacks during the day, and pre- and post-camp testing to measure student progress.
The camps will begin at 7:45 a.m. and dismiss at 2:45 p.m. each day.
“We hope that will help parents,” Barnes said. “There will be a place their children can come that is safe and where they are still learning.”
Cumberland County has traditionally offered high school students the chance to attend summer school for credit recovery, held at the Phoenix School. This year, incoming ninth-grade students will also be able to attend.
“When we looked at the summer learning programs, there was one group of students left out,” Barnes said. “If there has been learning loss for students in grades 1-8, there has got to be learning loss for those upcoming ninth graders.”
Ninth-grade summer learning was not addressed by the state’s legislation and does not qualify for funding. Instead, the school system will use a portion of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for the program.
The focus of the ninth-grade program will be to build skills to help students in Algebra I and English I. Barnes stressed students will not earn any academic credit for this program.
“This is enrichment and remediation,” she said. “But we didn’t want to leave them out.”
This program will also offer bus transportation and free breakfast and lunch.
More information is available on the school system’s website, ccschools.k12tn.net, or contact Central Services at 931-484-6135.
The school system has also been selected to participate in the statewide implementation of the Reading 360 initiative. Forty-eight school systems were selected to take part in a literacy network to help boost reading skills in Tennessee schools.
“Over the next five years, the regional Pre-K-12 Literacy Implementation Networks will foster opportunity for districts to learn from each other and to form unique partnerships to support high-quality literacy instruction to build strong readers, which ultimately promotes success for our students and our state,” said Penny Schwinn, commissioner or education.
Cumberland County will form a network with Putnam, Bledsoe, Overton, Pickett and Fentress counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.