As of the beginning of the 2022-’23 school year, Cumberland County Schools have seen many positions filled by new people in both Central Office and at the schools.
One of the major changes was the Director of Schools. Ina Maxwell resigned from the position at the end of June, and was replaced by William Stepp at the start of July.
In addition, the previous Chief Financial Officer, Kacee Harris, left her position at the end of July to pursue a new position in Fentress County.
Cumberland County’s new CFO is Linda Tucker. With 15 years of experience in accounting and financial leadership, Tucker is an active CPA who previously worked as a CFO in Sanford, FL.
Central Office’s federal programs coordinator position has been filled by Justin Whittenbarger, and the new transportation supervisor is Kathleen Martin. No one has been hired to be chief academic officer as of yet.
At the schools, there has been a recent change in many principal and assistant principal positions.
At Pleasant Hill Elementary, the new principal is Tracie Buckner, and her assistant principal is Cristyn Diana.
At Crab Orchard Elementary and Stone Memorial High School, Todd Kuffel and Marcy Harleson are the new assistant principals, respectively.
Stephanie Barnes has become principal of Stone Elementary, after resigning from her former position as the Chief Academic Officer in Central Office.
Barnes has been a Cumberland County educator since 1995, teaching middle grades at North Cumberland Elementary for several years. She was also previously assistant principal at Stone Elementary and principal at the Phoenix campus for four years each.
Pine View Elementary is welcoming Kara Spicer back as principal, as she had served in the position for the 2019-’20 and 2020-’21 school years.
Spicer has dedicated 23 of her 25 years working in education at Pine View Elementary, starting as a teacher for grades 5-8 and then serving seven years as assistant principal.
No one has been hired for assistant principal at Pine View as of yet.
At Cumberland County High School, Karri Hobby is the new principal. While Cassie Warner remains assistant principal, the school has also hired two new assistant principals, Steven Miller and Mary Jane Allen.
