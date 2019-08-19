Four Cumberland County schools were among the top performers in the state last year, earning them the distinct of Reward Schools.
Martin Elementary once again earned the distinction which is based on student academic growth and achievement, after achieving Reward School status last year.
“This was definitely a team effort,” said Martin Principal Christie VanWinkle. “It takes a village to raise successful children. We will all continue to strive to make the best better.”
Joining Martin Elementary as 2019 Reward Schools are Homestead Elementary, South Cumberland Elementary and Stone Elementary.
South Cumberland Elementary Principal Darrell Threet noted this was the second time South Cumberland had garnered Reward School status in the prior three years.
“I am extremely proud of the strong effort South Cumberland’s students, faculty members, paraprofessionals and other stakeholders exhibit every year,” Threet said. “It takes everyone working together for a school to be successful.”
Reward Schools must achieve a 3.1 or higher on the state’s accountability score. They also must not have any student subgroup scoring in the bottom 5% statewide. The state assigns scores of 0 to 4, rating schools or school districts as:
•Below 1 — Marginal, district or school is making isolated improvement, if any
•1 to 2 — Satisfactory, district or school is improving on average but is missing growth expectations
•2 to 3 — Advancing, district or school is meeting growth expectations on average
•3 and Above — Exemplary, district or school is exceeding growth expectations on average.
The scores come from student test scores on annual standardized exams, the TN Ready assessment. These tests not only show if students have mastered academic standards but the amount of academic growth from one year to the next.
Stone Elementary Principal Justin Whittenbarger said the school has been establishing structures for success since he was named principal in 2017, with high-qualify, standards-aligned tasks that challenge students each day.
“Our wonderful staff continued to believe in that foundation and process during the 2018-’19 school year, and our growth is evidence of that,” Whittenbarger said. “Our teachers and staff work diligently to build relationships with students in order to best meet their individual needs as learners. Students will rise to the level of expectations, and we believe high expectations in every facet of our school with both academics and behavior are paramount to students’ success.”
VanWinkle said Martin Elementary also sets high expectations for students and holds students accountable to reach those goals.
“This is possible because of the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, students, volunteers and parents,” VanWinkle said.
Homestead Elementary Principal Candace Cook said students had worked hard all year. As the testing period neared, the school held a pep rally to get students excited to show what they had learned throughout the year.
“The students and teachers worked hard all year,” Cook said. “I’m extremely proud of them.”
She praised the dedication of the faculty and staff who strive daily to “do what’s best for the children.”
“It’s easier to accomplish something like this when the right people are in the boat,” she said.
Director of Schools Janet Graham contacted each principal Tuesday when the results were released by the state.
“The best phone calls I have been able to make in a while was in sharing this with those four principals,” Graham told members of the board of education. “They, as am I, are so very proud of the hard-working men and women in their schools promoting learning. It takes the efforts of every person in a school to make these awards possible.”
Graham did note the state continues to designate The Phoenix School as a Comprehensive Support School.
“They are working hard and seeing progress in some areas,” Graham said of the high school.
The Phoenix School serves students who are at risk of not completing high school. Students must apply to attend the school, with an annual enrollment of about 70 students. Students must meet the same core academic requirements as other high school students, though they do not have to take foreign language or elective courses.
Last spring, the state provided a three-year improvement grant to help the school with its improvement efforts. The $150,000 grant will provide additional personnel, software and instructional supplies. The school system proposed hiring a full-time Response to Intervention coordinator and part-time pathway coach to work with students.
Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced district accountability results, with Cumberland County designated as an “advancing” school district.
The state used several metrics for its 2018 district designations, including English learner proficiency assessment data, chronic absenteeism, Ready Graduate data, science data and a requirement that 95% participation in the ACT or SAT exams.
