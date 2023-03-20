Cumberland County Schools has paused its random drug testing program for students participating in extracurricular activities while administrators work to develop a new policy and new procedures.
“This policy does not work,” Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said during the March 15 policy committee meeting.
“This policy costs right at $25,000 a year to do. It’s not that we’re going to quit spending money. But there’s a lot of wording in here — people who don’t exist anymore and it indicates we’re going to send them to juvenile court. I really had a problem with it.”
She asked the policy committee to suspend the policy.
“I promise you, we’ll have a policy in the next few weeks,” Boston said.
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, moved to suspend the policy, supported by Elizabeth Stull, 1st District representative.
The policy was developed by the Cumberland County Board of Education in 2012. It requires mandatory substance screening will be required for students in grades 7-12 who participate in any extracurricular activity — from sports to music programs to school clubs.
Students were to be randomly selected for drug testing at various points during the year.
Marsha Polson, supervisor of coordinated school health and the school nurse coordinator, said the school system typically does two rounds of testing each year, though it only completed one round during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the high school level, you’re looking at 100 kids that I am testing at a time,” Polson said.
The policy went into detail about how students were selected for the pool for the blind draw, how students would be notified, and the testing procedures.
If a student tests positive, the policy also gave a list of consequences for first and subsequent positive tests. On the first offense, parents are notified, a due process hearing is to be held with the principal and the student is to have the option of referral to an assistance program with additional drug testing, at the expense of the parent or guardian, or suspension from extracurricular activities for one calendar year from the date of the first positive test result.
The policy calls for a referral to the juvenile court system on the second offense and suspension from participation for one year. On a third offense, a student would be barred from participating in extracurricular activities for the remainder of his or her attendance in Cumberland County schools.
Boston said her goal is to simplify the policy and remove items that should be procedures.
She added the school system is not referring students to the juvenile court system.
“It’s things like that we’re trying to clear up,” Boston said. “If they fail a drug test, we want to get them help. That’s where we’re going to modify this policy.”
Polson said the law calls for a non-punitive action for any student testing positive. However, she said a decision needed to be made about requiring a student to sit out from their activity for a time.
“That’s a safety issue,” she said.
Students who test positive are referred to the TAD Center or their primary care provider for a drug and alcohol assessment.
“They bring back that they’ve been evaluated,” Polson said.
Boston said, “I like the idea of a drug assessment, and I recommended we keep that.”
That ensures parent involvement, she said.
“When you’ve addressed it as a parent, bring it back to the district and we’ll do whatever is necessary to help you,” Boston said.
In other action, the policy committee reviewed:
• Code of Ethics, policy 1.106, to include recommendations from the Tennessee School Boards Association on working for general code of ethics, and the process for filing an ethics complaint. Those complaints are investigated by the Cumberland County ethics committee, which includes representatives from the school board.
• Board Member Conflict of Interest, policy 1.107, with TSBA recommendations to define both direct and indirect conflicts of interest.
• Class Ranking, policy 4.602, to not that Middle College coursework can be factored into determination of class valedictorian and salutatorian and class rank.
Minor changes to policy 2.300, state and federal aid eligibility determination; policy 2.402, investment earnings; policy 4.209, alternative credit options; policy 5.115, assignment and transfer; and policy 5.602, staff time schedules.
