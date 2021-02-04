The school system will be replacing four older buses with a new, more efficient bus thanks to a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act grant.
“It’s been about a year-and-a-half, if not longer, in the process,” Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, told the Cumberland County Board of Education during its Jan. 28 meeting.
The grant will pay the school system $20,000 for each of four buses identified as older and out of regular service. Harris said the school system would like to purchase a new full-size bus to add to its fleet.
“You can’t purchase a full-size bus for $80,000,” Harris said.
The school system spent $95,015 on each of the four full-size buses it purchased in 2020.
“We’ve worked with the transportation department and pulled some money out of tires and tubes and vehicle parts to put with that grant,” Harris said.
The board unanimously approved a budget amendment accepting the grant and moving funds from within the transportation budget to increase expenditures for buses, a total of $16,620. Chris King, 6th District representative, and Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative, moved to approve the budget amendment.
Harris thanked Transportation Supervisor Becky Reed and Human Resources Supervisor Kim Bray for their work on the grant.
“This was a true team process,” she said.
The new bus will provide greater fuel efficiency and cleaner emissions. The buses being replaced were not in use on regular routes.
The school system also received notice that it has been awarded two grants from the state to expand career and technical education efforts for middle school students. The Middle School STEM Start-Up Grant will provide $18,196 to purchase VEX robotic equipment for use at Brown, Homestead, Martin and Stone elementary schools. A $19,497.60 grant will purchase two additional Chromebook carts to be used at South Cumberland and North Cumberland schools. The new equipment will be used with the Naviance career assessment program as part of the Middle School Career Exploration Grant program.
The board unanimously approved a $37,693 budget amendment to recognize the grant funding and allocate the funds for spending on CTE equipment.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club also donated $5,000 to the career and technical education program. The funds will be used to allow CTE students to take part in virtual labs so that they can continue their online learning in a remote environment.
The board unanimously approved a budget resolution to recognize the funds and allocate spending.
A final budget resolution will allocate additional funding in budget lines that will soon exceed their budgeted amounts.
The school system needs more money for certified substitutes in the special education budget, moving $6,500 from the allocation for non-certified substitutes.
The school system also had savings in its worker’s compensation insurance premium, $10,500, which will cover a $10,000 shortfall in unemployment compensation insurance and $500 for audit services.
Bid specifications were also approved for new furniture and wall decals for the North Cumberland Elementary cafeteria. The school system will take care of any painting that needs to be done for the project. Funds will come from the school nutrition program.
A service agreement with Trane was also approved to provide for preventative maintenance of the school system’s automated HVAC control systems. The school system will pay $17,922 as part of the agreement.
Harris told the board the school system has been using its allocated hours.
“They’ve been gracious to continue and come and service us during this limbo period,” Harris said. “This is something we need. The service agreement allows us to get a price discount when they do that maintenance or we need help.”
The board had questioned the agreement during its December meeting.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, moved to approve the agreement, supported by Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, and unanimously approved by the board.
Other projects underway
Work will soon begin on the new Transition Academy for the school system. The facility will provide an apartment-like learning lab which will help special-needs students learn skills for independent living.
Much of the construction will be done by students from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville. However, the plans call for a concrete pad for the facility, which will be constructed at the Central Services and Phoenix School campus.
Freitag Construction Co. of Crossville submitted the low bid of $24,488. Other bids submitted were $40,100 and $45,900.
Kim Chamberlin with Upland Design Group reviewed the bid with Freitag Construction due to the significant difference in bid prices. Chamberlin said the company was comfortable with the bid and ready to proceed.
The concrete pad will be about 2,000 square feet, but the bid does include ground work and initial plumbing connections.
“I think the high bid is more of a statement of the building boom,” said John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, said during the Jan. 29 meeting of the county finance committee.
Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner, moved to approve the bid, supported by Patterson. The bid was unanimously approved.
Repairs to the Cumberland County High School gym are also underway. The finance committee had voted to allow emergency repairs to take place for the portion of the roof over the gym, which was damaged during a storm Dec. 23.
Turner Roofing submitted the low quote for replacing the roof, $132,000. The roof will include a 20-year warranty.
