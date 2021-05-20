Cumberland County schools are making plans for summer learning programs to help students.
About 550 students have already signed up for the summer camps, set to begin June 1. Several invitations are pending. The school system has extended the summer learning opportunity to students based on STAR reading data, teacher requests or siblings attending.
All teaching positions for the summer program have been posted, with about 13 positions still open as of last week.
The Tennessee Department of Education has allocated about $846,000 for summer learning programs in Cumberland County in June.
The funding supports summer learning camps and after-school mini-camps for students in kindergarten through fourth grade, and learning loss bridge camps for students in fifth-seventh grades.
Cumberland County will also provide a summer program for rising ninth graders to help build skills in Algebra I and English I, though these programs will not offer academic credit. This will be funded by COVID-19 relief funds.
“This is enrichment and remediation,” Stephanie Barnes, chief academic officer, said. “But we didn’t want to leave them out.”
Cumberland County’s traditional summer credit recovery programs for high school students will also be offered.
The state has set targets for the number of students to be served — 779 in grades kindergarten-fourth grade and 462 students in grades 5-7.
These camps will be hosted at Martin, Stone, Brown and Crab Orchard elementary schools. This is a change from earlier plans, which had included North Cumberland Elementary instead of Crab Orchard, a decision made to better accommodate transportation needs, Barnes said.
Camps begin June 1 and will be held Tuesday-Friday June 1-4, and Monday-Thursday, June 7-24.
The elementary camps will include instruction in math and reading, personalized intervention, and enrichment with science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math — STREAM — incorporated into the school day. Students will also have an hour of play each day.
“It’s going to be school,” Barnes said, noting the state requires the summer programs to use the curriculum approved by the board of education and to follow state academic standards. However, teachers will also have access to other materials.
The programs will be provided at no cost to families. The school system will provide bus transportation each day, free breakfast and lunch, snacks during the day, and pre- and post-camp testing to measure student progress.
The camps will begin at 7:45 a.m. and dismiss at 2:45 p.m. each day.
More information is available on the school system’s website, ccschools.k12tn.net, or contact Central Services at 931-484-6135.
The Cumberland County Board of Education approved accepting learning camp funding during its April 22 meeting.
During that meeting, Director of Schools Ina Maxwell also announced teachers would be able to receive a $1,000 stipend for up to 48 teachers taking part in literacy training.
The training will soon become a required course before kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers can renew their teaching license.
“We opted in to participate to offer our teachers a jump-start on this,” Maxwell said.
The course includes one week of online training and one week of in-person training. Stone Memorial High School will host three weeks of the in-person training this summer.
In other action, the Cumberland County Board of Education approved the following items:
•Renewal of athletic cooperative agreement with Christian Academy of the Cumberlands
•Permission to apply for federal grants through the American Rescue Plan program, with applications due July 15
•Acceptance of federal funding for fiscal year 2022 to fund Title I, Title II, Title III, Title IV, Title V, Title IX Homeless Education Assistance Act, 21st Century Community Learning Centers, Turnaround Action Grant and District Priority School Improvement Grant
•Annual bids for the Cumberland County school nutrition program
