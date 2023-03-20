Cumberland County is among thousands of school districts that could receive a settlement from vaping manufacturer Juul Labs.
The company announced in December 2022 it had settled more than 5,000 cases brought by 10,000 plaintiffs that included schools, government entities and consumers who claimed they were harmed by Juul’s products.
Wednesday, the Cumberland County Board of Education voted unanimously to authorize Director of Schools William Stepp to sign any potential settlement agreements related to the lawsuit and accept funds on the school system’s behalf.
Cumberland County joined the lawsuit in April 2021, seeking damages the school system incurred from vaping on campus and for future damages to provide resources to combat vaping among students.
A 2019 survey of students in grades 8-12 found 42.1% of high school seniors in the county reported using a vaping device, and 26.9% of students in the county had used a vaping device with nicotine.
The average age of a Cumberland County student first using a vaping device was 14.
Attorney William B. Shinoff, with Frantz Law Group of San Diego, CA, told the board the lawsuit alleges Juul targeted young people through ad campaigns and the use of flavorings in their products and that they failed to warn of the dangers of the product.
Cumberland County Schools paid no fees to join the lawsuit. The law firm will collect 20% to 25% of any settlement.
Juul Labs declined to disclose the amount of the potential settlement announced in December, though media outlets have reported a value of $1.7 billion.
BOE Attorney Earl Patton said he did not know how much the school system could gain from a settlement at this time.
In other business, the board voted to accept a bid of $10,000 for a .5 acre parcel of land in the area of the Rinnie community. It has an appraised value of $6,744.
The property had once been part of the Rinnie School property. It was later transferred to trustees of the community for use as a community center.
In 2019, Patton filed a suit to have the property returned to the school system because it was no longer in use as a community center.
Now, the state needs the land for the Hwy. 127 N. Improvement project.
The board voted unanimously to accept the $10,000 offer from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
