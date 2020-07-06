Current plans call for schools to open as scheduled for the 2020-'21 school year.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell presented a tentative plan to the Cumberland County Board of Education during a work session Monday that will have schools opening Aug. 5, though that could change as the situation changes daily regarding the COVID-19 health crisis.
"It's ever-evolving, and there are many factors," Maxwell said.
The first week or so would be used reviewing how to use Google applications and Chromebook devices so that students and parents would be prepared should schools be required to close again suddenly.
The Tennessee Department of Education has informed school systems they must provide 180 days of instruction to students in the coming year. A waiver of the requirement is not anticipated and all school systems must submit a plan for continued learning in the event of an extended school closure.
The Cumberland County Board of Education did not include the reopening plan on its special-called agenda that followed the work session. However, a vote was taken to affirm schools would open on time.
Because state law does not allow a special-called agenda to be changed, the board would have to take a new vote, possibly at the July regularly scheduled meeting. That would also be when the board would address any new developments in state guidance or the county's COVID-19 statistics.
The Chronicle will have more online Tuesday morning.
