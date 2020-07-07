Current plans call for schools to open as scheduled for the 2020-'21 school year.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell presented a tentative plan to the Cumberland County Board of Education during a work session Monday that will have schools opening Aug. 5, though that could change as the situation changes daily regarding the COVID-19 health crisis.
"I think more than anything, parents and families and caregivers want to know what's going to happen — are we or aren't we starting? And when?" Maxwell said.
Over the next weeks, Maxwell will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases in the county, at 52 active cases on Monday. During the time, Maxwell proposes formalizing the plan and communicating with the public. There will also be meetings with principals to discuss scheduling and determining areas where flexibility will be necessary.
"It's ever-evolving, and there are many factors," Maxwell said. "There's lots of work that needs to be done. It's a work in progress. But we're there to open and monitor."
The first week would be used working with students using Chromebooks and other devices so that they know how to use the tools should schools close.
Maxwell said the state has said students must get 180 days of instruction in the 2020-'21 school year, with each day consisting of 6.5 hours of instruction.
"Packets will not cover it," she said, referencing a call with Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn. "Instruction must be delivered, online, by phone, however we can."
And unlike the early school closure in the spring, assignments would be required.
Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, said the overwhelming input he's received from parents was to open schools.
Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative, said, "I don't think we ought to start school back now."
"I have mixed feelings about it," Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said.
He's currently raising two grandchildren and has underlying health conditions, so he's concerned about the transmission of the virus. He said parents he had talked to were concerned about children with health concerns.
"We need to offer them a remedy," he said.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said, "We have to get it right."
She worried about how the system could open under an extended state of emergency, recently extended to Aug. 29. The governor's order, however, does not apply to school systems.
Safety Precautions
The school year would start Aug. 5 with an abbreviated school day followed by a full day for students Aug. 7.
Buses would run, though there are some questions about how to implement social distancing guidelines on the buses.
Once children reach school, they would be screened with temperature checks and faculty would be questioned about possible symptoms or exposure.
"If someone says yes to that, we have developed a protocol that will be consistent across the district," Maxwell said.
The morning screenings could take a lot of time each day. The school system has touchless thermometers from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and mass temperature equipment to screen large groups for possible fevers was included in the CARES Act grant.
"We are going to be so dependent on our wonderful families," Maxwell said. "We will do whatever we can do to support them. If their child wakes up and is running a fever, we want them to keep that child at home."
The plan offers masks as an optional measure for students, faculty and staff who wish to wear them.
Hygiene would be emphasized by faculty and staff. The CARES Act funding application provided for additional hand-sanitizing stations, cleaning supplies and equipment.
Social distancing would be practiced when possible.
"We're going to do the very best we can to keep everyone separated as much as we can," Maxwell said.
Parris asked how that could be accomplished. Maxwell said the CDC guidelines called for 6 feet distance "when possible."
"We trust teachers to do what they can with the space they have," she said.
The annual countywide in-service day will not be held. Instead, individual schools will meet and staff will receive training on safety protocols at that time.
Attendance and Illness
Current policy excuses all absences with a doctor's note; however, the board questioned how to deal with absences related to possible exposure or quarantine in the absence of a diagnosis.
"The state is still grappling with attendance questions," Maxwell said. "We are working to get clarification on that."
There were also questions about how to identify possible hot spots or clusters of virus infections. The Tennessee Department of Health does not provide specific information to communities on where people may have contracted the virus. It does conduct contact tracing to notify individuals who may have been exposed.
"How can we protect our students if we don't understand the pattern in the transmission of the disease?” Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, asked.
Maxwell said if a teacher heard someone in their class may have tested positive for the virus, they are to report it to the school principal or nurse, who will notify Marsha Polson, coordinator of school health. Polson will work with the health department.
Due to privacy laws, however, the employee would not share that information with anyone else.
The school system has been exploring online learning platforms that could possibly be used by medically fragile students. These students do not qualify for homebound instruction, at least under the current policy.
Maxwell said she feels comfortable the school system will have some virtual learning platform for students who cannot return to the classroom. However, a provider has not yet been identified.
Masks
Maxwell said the Cumberland County Health Department has agreed to help provide cloth masks for anyone who wishes to wear one.
"We will not discourage anyone from wearing their mask," Maxwell said.
While Gov. Bill Lee has authorized county mayors to mandate the wearing of masks in a community, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster announced Monday he would not be mandating the wearing of masks, though he encouraged everyone to wear a mask in public.
Safdie said he observed about half the people in local stores were not wearing masks.
He added he was wearing a mask at the meeting, "I'm wearing it to protect you all."
While face coverings might not be practical for younger students, a requirement for high school students was also discussed.
Parris said, "Why is it such a big deal to wear a mask? If everybody would wear to protect other people, things would calm down."
BOE Attorney Earl Patton noted current guidance from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics recommended cloth face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained.
"The general advice is, if you can't be socially distance, the mask will help," he said.
Online Learning
The school system must provide the state with a plan for how it will provide instruction for students should schools need to be closed again. That is due July 24.
A particular concern is access to reliable internet service. Maxwell said even though she has home internet service, her daughter experienced significant difficulty uploading assignments when she returned home from college amid the widespread college closures.
"We have to ensure equity for all of our students," Maxwell said.
Many teachers have embraced online learning, Maxwell said. However, the school system is planning multiple training opportunities in July for students who need additional assistance.
Google Classroom serves as the school system's online learning. There, parents can see assignments and track student work.
Once the county approves its budget and the school system can purchase computers, every student from grades 5-12 will have a Chromebook device. Elbert Farley, technology supervisor, said there are enough computers on hand to provide one to every third- and fourth-grade students, as well.
That's why the first few days of school will be so critical, Maxwell said.
"If we could have our students for just a few days, to prepare them for what this is going to look like," she said.
Next Steps
Anita Hale, 4th District representative, said the plan appears "workable."
"It looks real good on paper," she said.
Maxwell said once the starting date for school is established, the plan can be formalized and a series of press releases and announcements issued for parents.
The board did not include the reopening plan on its special-called agenda that followed the work session. However, a vote was taken to affirm schools would open on time.
Because state law does not allow a special-called agenda to be changed, the board would have to take a new vote, possibly at the July regularly scheduled meeting. That would also be when the board would address any new developments in state guidance or the county's COVID-19 statistics.
Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, said if there were no change to the approved calendar, the board didn't need to take any action.
