What was hoped to be a 2% raise for school personnel is shaping up to be a better pay increase, Chief Financial Officer Kacee Harris told the board of education’s budget committee Monday.
“We have really hit the numbers hard, and we are now projecting a 2.5% raise systemwide,” she said.
That salary increase comes on top of the step raise included in the school system’s salary schedules, which sets pay according to years of experience and level of education for teachers.
The raise will cost about $930,000. Director of Schools Janet Graham said some of the funds come from savings gained by changing the certified employee health insurance benefits, with teachers paying about half the cost of adding a spouse to an insurance plan.
“We had a little bit of savings in insurance, so we looked at that,” Graham told the committee. “That was a concern of many of our people last year — what were we going to do with those savings. We felt it was an opportunity for us to give back.”
The $57.9 million budget includes $55.5 million in state, local and federal revenue. The remainder comes from the fund balance, with a projected beginning balance of $4.2 million for the 2019-’20 fiscal year.
The fund balance carries over budgeted funds not spent the prior year or additional revenue from sales or property taxes. The state requires the school system to reserve 3% of its expenditures, about $1.7 million next year. The remainder may be used for one-time purchases, such as buses, technology or building improvements.
“Consistently, we have a budget that we spend more than we have coming in from revenue,” Harris said.
The school system spent $1 million over revenue collections in 2014-’15 and $311,891 over revenue in 2015-’16. In 2016’-17, the school system budgeted an $880,000 shortfall, but finished the year with $1.15 million remaining. The 2017-’18 budget called for a $2.5 million deficit, but the school system finished the year with $815,584 to add to the fund balance.
Last year, the school system budgeted a $3.9 million deficit but anticipates using $1.5 million of the fund balance.
Some projects expected to be completed in those budget years rolled forward to the next year, like a $650,000 roofing project at Cumberland County High School currently on hold due to bids coming in higher than expected.
Harris said, “A balanced budget, officially, would be we spend what we have coming in from revenue. This in my opinion isn’t a balanced budget, but we’re able to cover those additional expenses with what we have in the savings account.
“But, if we’re not replenishing that savings account, that is a problem we’re going to have to face one day.”
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said, “So at some point there will be a reckoning?”
Josh Stone, 4th District representative, said the school system does spend less than budgeted just about every year.
“You’re not wrong,” he told Brock. “Eventually, something drastic would have to happen. That’s why it’s really important that we can get some extra money from the county, especially for capital funding. Eventually we’re not going to have the funds to pay for that.”
Revenue for next year includes $36.4 million in state funding, an increase of about $892,355. About $34.4 million comes from the state’s Basic Education Program, a funding formula that considers the school system’s average daily membership to determine basic staffing needs. However, the school system staffs more teachers and staff than called for in the formula, with about 97 more teaching positions and 10 school nursing positions not included in the formula.
County funding is estimated at $18.5 million, down about $119,000 from last year.
The budget is based on the school system’s April funding estimates. They get updated estimates in May and June and get final numbers in July. However, the budget is scheduled to be presented to the county budget committee June 6.
The budget includes four new positions: a new kindergarten through fifth-grade teacher and assistant for the alternative school and a new 3-year-old teacher and assistant to serve young children identified for special education services.
Graham said the 3-year-old teaching positions are “unfunded mandates.”
“The students need services. We do not have an option,” she said.
Also, an additional .5 English as a Second Language teaching position is needed to maintain student-teacher ratios.
The Career and Technical Education program reduced its teaching staff by 1.75 positions, including one high school position, a half-time middle school STEM position and a quarter-time middle school agriculture teaching position.
The agricultural position had been filled by a retired teacher. The STEM teacher will achieve new teaching certifications. It is not anticipated anyone would be without work except the retired teacher. The staffing changes will not reduce program offerings, Graham said, but it would increase costs for in-county travel.
The budget also includes $600,000 for textbooks with another $600,000 anticipated for next year to purchase new English and language arts textbooks for all grades countywide.
The school system will continue its one-to-one technology initiative for a third year. The program purchases a Chromebook laptop for every fifth-grade and ninth-grade student.
The budget also includes $1.39 million in annual maintenance for several county schools and extensive renovation at Martin Elementary.
The panel plans to study the budget proposal and reconvene May 29 at 4:30 p.m. to consider some additional budget requests.
The school librarians have asked for more funds to purchase library books and supplies, for an additional $10,800.
The panel will also consider options to increase coaching supplements which have not been adjusted in many years, Harris said.
The board has also struggled with funding to help students participate in national competitions, with only $7,500 budgeted this past year to support up to five teams. Those funds were exhausted in April.
Additional capital projects include a new transition academy classroom and learning lab, estimated at $150,000 and approximately $80,000 for upgrades at Stone Memorial High School to comply with Americans with Disabilities accessibility requirements.
Graham cautioned that the panel would need to consider areas of the budget it would reduce to pay for those projects.
