Teachers and school staff members could receive bonus payments for the extra work and responsibilities they’ve taken on during the 2020-’21 school year.
Under a plan approved by the Cumberland County Board of Education, certified staff would receive a one-time bonus of $1,500 and non-certified staff would get $750. The payments are contingent on approval of a $6.7 million grant application for federal COVID-19 relief funds.
“It’s been a challenging year,” Julia Timson, president of the Cumberland County Education Association, told the board during its meeting March 18. “It’s difficult to teach in-person people and have people online on the same time.”
She shared she had observed seventh-grade English teacher Toni LaRue-Garrett at North Cumberland Elementary have students read a play, with both in-person and online students taking on roles.
“It was amazing to watch. The kids at home felt very much involved in the lesson,” she said. “Our teachers have just shown up and shown out for 124 days.
“I admired my colleagues before. They’re rock stars now. They’re amazing.”
She said teachers had used virtual field trips to enrich lessons and provide fun for students in a year when field trips have been cancelled.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said, “Everyone has worked tirelessly. You’ll see … a proposal that we can use some [Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, ESSER] funds to show their appreciation for how much everyone has done during this pandemic.”
Maxwell reviewed the school system’s grant application for the second round of funding from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund authorized by the federal government.
The school system has applied for $6.7 million in this round of the federal relief program. Funds must be used to address student learning loss, preparing schools for reopening and testing, or projects improving air quality in the school system.
“A larger focus has to be on learning loss and how are we going to help our students? There are gaps that have occurred,” Maxwell said.
Maxwell said the grant was developed with input from each school on specific needs.
About $1.35 million would go to bonus payments to compensate employees for additional responsibilities and duties this past year, including extra cleaning, teaching in-person and online, accommodating social distancing on buses and in classrooms, adjusting meal delivery to students, and other daily activities impacted by the pandemic.
Additional funding for the bonus payments would come from $292,000 from the state in additional Basic Education Program instructional funding, approved as part of a one-time 2% salary increase for teachers, and $54,000 in the existing teacher salary line of the school budget. The school system budgets for additional teaching positions each year in the event they need to hire more teachers to accommodate changes in enrollment. Those positions have not been needed so far this year, Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, told the board.
“While meeting the legal requirements of the bill to increase BEP certified staff and nurses’ pay, we would like to expand this bonus amount and extend it to all school employees in appreciation of the additional tasks and work created by serving students during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Harris said.
The total cost of the bonus payments is $1.69 million, including additional Social Security and retirement payments.
“This is the board’s opportunity to compensate our employees with a bonus with minimal local cost,” Harris said.
She stressed the bonus payments is contingent on approval of the grant and is a one-time payment. If approved, bonuses would go out before the end of the school year. Part-time employees would receive a prorated amount.
Employees who began work on or before March 1 and who are actively employed at the time the check is written would receive the bonus.
Harris presented a resolution to move the state funding and money in the teacher salary line to the appropriate budget lines to provide for bonus payments.
These funds will provide bonus payments for employees who work in pre-K or special education students up to 3 years old and 18 to 22 years old. The federal legislation only applies to K-12 employees and school services.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, moved to approve the resolution, supported by Chris King, 6th District representative.
The motion was approved unanimously.
The grant also includes funding to hire a learning loss coordinator and 12 interventionists — teachers who work specifically with students in need of academic intervention in small-group settings.
These grants are one-time funds, however, and there is not currently funding to continue paying salaries for those individuals once the grant money has been exhausted.
“Schools said they needed additional support to work with students in small groups,” Maxwell said, noting these positions could be filled by retired teachers wishing to work part-time.
“I do want to preface, this is one-time, non-recurring funds,” she said.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, said, “I think our district is going to feel the effects of this year for some time. It would have to come from our budget after this is utilized if we kept that position available.”
Maxwell said the positions would be tied to the grant money and not the school system’s general budget.
Boston said, “This is something each board member might like a report on how this is helping our students.”
About $1.4 million has been budgeted in the grant to construct outdoor learning areas and recreation facilities. Another $1.5 million would go to building improvements like new HVAC systems, doors or windows to improve air quality.
Other items included in the grant application include money to provide mental health services for school employees and mental health toolkits for the school mental health counselors.
The first round of funding, approved last spring, helped provide equipment and supplied to reopen schools and limit the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“This all had to go back to how we were preventing, preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Maxwell said.
Cumberland County received $1.6 million in the first round of funding, with money going to pay for technology to facilitate remote learning, cleaning supplies, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment.
These funds will also provide a summer program for upcoming ninth-grade students, who were not included in funding for state funding for summer learning programs.
