Cumberland County Director of Schools William Stepp estimates the school system will see an increase in funding when a new state formula takes effect next year.
But early figures have him projecting a final number about $3 million less than early estimates.
“I can’t imagine it’s just me in Cumberland County seeing this,” Stepp told the Cumberland County Commission’s budget committee last week as he reviewed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding estimates for the 2023-’24 school year.
Early numbers called for Cumberland County to see state and local funding of about $64.5 million next year — a significant increase from this year’s $55.8 million.
Instead, Stepp estimates the school system will see TISA funding of $61.5 million, with 24 discrepancies noted so far.
The TISA model begins with a base funding amount of $6,860 per student. Then, weighted funding is added based on the school system’s unique student population and their needs.
One discrepancy Stepp found is the number of economically disadvantaged students. The state calculated about 3,046 students who met that definition.
“How do we know this number is correct? Well, we’re not sure,” Stepp said.
The state typically takes that figure from the number of students participating in free- or reduced-lunch programs. But several schools in the county participate in the community eligibility provision, which provides free meals to all students. Schools qualify based on the number of students whose families participate in means-tested programs, such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs. These schools don’t collect free- and reduced-meal paperwork.
“But because we don’t do the free and reduced paperwork, there’s people not being counted that qualify for direct services that aren’t identified through the direct services, and that’s a separate platform that feeds into our student information platform,” Stepp said.
These discrepancies are statewide, he said. Tracking codes were not properly updated in the software, and some students who did not qualify were being counted.
Now, Cumberland County estimates 2,499 economically disadvantaged students, though the state has not updated its figures.
Career and technical education also has discrepancies. School systems earn additional funding based on how many students participate in CTE programs.
The state says 538.73 students participate, with about $2.69 million in CTE funding.
“That’s another one that we don’t have numbers on, but luckily we’ve had CTE in middle schools for years. We’re one of five or six counties in the whole state that actually have them in middle schools already,” Stepp said. “So, we’re CTE rich — they’re not pulling our numbers correctly, though.
“They’re not tracking our numbers. That could be additional money that were getting once we fix that tracking,” Stepp added.
Stepp said projections are sent from the state on the 15th of each month. The district has 10 days to appeal afterward.
“When they drop the final number, I hope it’s not 10 days — we’re going to need more than that,” Stepp said.
The TISA formula also rewards school systems that report higher numbers of Ready Graduates. That means a student has graduated high school and met one or more of conditions:
• ACT composite scores of 21 or above
• Four early postsecondary opportunities
• Two early postsecondary opportunities and pass an industry credential
• Two early postsecondary opportunities and a qualifying score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery
“We get points in TISA for all of these; this means money,” Stepp said. “If you remember, I talked about career framework and all of that stuff, where we want kids already choosing this before we get to high school — we’re pushing it way further down in the grades — that’s so we can maximize TISA.”
Gov. Bill Lee has also proposed raising the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 by 2026. Other legislative initiatives this year include $68 million for learning loss programs and $10 million for transportation to summer learning programs.
Stepp cautioned the budget committee, however. Those funding figures must be split among 145 school districts in the state.
“When they say it’s $68 million, it’s not really $68 million; we have to divide all of that,” Stepp said.
Legislation has also been proposed to would fine schools a portion of funding if they fail to meet safety standards. The fine for a repeated violations would be 2%-10% of TISA funding.
“That’s why it’s huge for us to have this initiative going on with our Safe Schools,” Stepp said.
The school system received about $18.9 million in local tax funding in this year’s budget, a combination of property tax revenue and the county’s portion of sales tax collections. It is not yet known what the county’s portion of the school budget will be next year. Stepp said he expects that figure in May.
