End-of-course test scores from high school classes were not returned in time for final grades to be calculated in January. So those test scores only counted when they would improve a student’s final grade.
“If the scores do not come back in time, we may choose to use the scores if they help the student or not use the scores do not,” Director of Schools Ina Maxwell told the Cumberland County Board of Education during its Feb. 25 meeting. “That is the policy that we followed. Approximately 40% of the students who took the fall EOC had their final average improve based on their score on the assessment. So that policy benefitted all students.”
Policy 4.700 allows the school system to exclude standardized test scores from a student’s final grade if the district does not receive them from the state within five instructional days of the end of the class. End-of-course scores account for 15% of a student’s final average in the tested subject.
However, the state approved legislation during a special session in January that would hold students, teachers and schools harmless for standardized test performance this year due to the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.
High schools hold end-of-course exams in English I, II, Algebra I, Algebra II, Geometry, Integrated Math I, Integrated Math II, Integrated Math II, U.S. History and Geography, Biology I, Chemistry and Physics.
Elementary students take TNReady tests in April each year in grades 3-8, which measures proficiency and academic growth in reading, math, social studies and science.
The board approved allowing the school system to apply for the federal grant.
In other action, the board approved the following items:
•Contract with Sidekick Therapy Partners for speech and language therapy services, Therapy Works LLC contract for physical therapy services and contract with Occupational Therapy Services for occupational therapy services, approved with Chris King, 6th District representative, voting no
•Volunteers at Stone Elementary, Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School
•Overnight trip for the CCHS softball team in Lake Tansi March 19-20
•Contract with Simple Pix for photography services at South Cumberland Elementary for the 2021-’22 school year
•Walk-A-Thon and Krispy Kreme fundraisers at Homestead Elementary for updates and repairs on playgrounds and outside learning areas
•Disposal of surplus property at North Cumberland Elementary, SMHS, Central Office and CCHS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.