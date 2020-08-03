Sales tax collections for the 2019-’20 fiscal year exceeded budget expectations by $148,549 despite economic challenges due to the COVID-19 health crisis.
Kacee Harris, Cumberland County Schools chief financial officer, said, “We can see we received about $10.2 million against a budget of $10.1 million.”
She made her report during the July 23 meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
“We had few worrisome months where we didn’t meet the projections. But overall, even with all the uncertainties, we did end the year slightly better than projected,” she said.
“Please continue to shop local.”
Preliminary financial data found the school system collected $54.8 million for school operations last year. That included 102% of budgeted property tax revenue which provided $8.2 million in support for the school system. This figure does not include the July sales tax collections, which were at $9.3 million.
Spending had reached $54.8 million at the end of June, when the fiscal year closed. That is about 91% of the budgeted $59.9 million in spending.
“It does look like we will close this year pulling less from the fund balance than we thought,” Harris said.
The budget had called for spending about $2.6 million of the school system’s fund balance. This fund comes from money left at the end of each fiscal year and can be used for one-time expenses, such as renovation projects at schools or the purchase of capital equipment like buses.
The end-of-year figures include about 25% of an approximately $800,000 renovation at Martin Elementary. The project includes updates to restrooms, renovation of the Little Theatre and replacement of exterior metal doors throughout the school. Bids were awarded in May. The bulk of the project was to be completed before school starts in August.
While work has continued, the finance portion represents the amount billed by the end of the fiscal year. The remaining costs — and the funds budgeted for the project — will move to the 2020-’21 fiscal year to complete the work.
The board accepted federal funding for the Career and Technical Education program from the Carl Perkins grant program: $129,614 for new equipment, staff development and student organization support, and $35,000 for equipment purchase and industry certifications for students.
Contracts were approved for services from Stellar Therapy Services LLC, Global Therapies Inc. and Therapy Works LLC, all of which assist students with therapy needs. The board also approved terms of service and an invoice from Naviance software provider.
The board also approved its consent agenda, including:
•Volunteers at Cumberland County High School
•Disposal of surplus property in the general and special education departments
•Schoolwide fundraiser for Martin Elementary, selling World’s Finest Chocolate. Funds will go toward the purchase of playground equipment
