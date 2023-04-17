Cumberland County Schools’ newly-adopted career framework for grades K-12 may prove beneficial to TISA funding, Director of Schools William Stepp shared with the County Commission’s schools and county education committee at a March 30 meeting.
The framework is designed to get more students in the district ready to graduate with a career path in mind through extensive career-based learning endeavors.
“Each grade level, the principals are planning that grade level out on what can we do that introduces them to more careers,” Stepp explained.
Stepp said he considers the district’s annual Bill Wheeler Ag in the Classroom Farm Tour to be one of the district’s hallmark examples of career exploration—allowing the third-grade students to learn about agricultural careers at an early age in an exciting and engaging way.
“It was amazing. That’s what we want to do at every grade level,” Stepp said. “Not that specific event, but that experiential learning at every grade level. That’s the shift that we’re going.”
Stepp said he plans to bridge the transition between K-12 and postsecondary education by pushing career-focused items, activities and field trips as far down as kindergarten.
In the outline Stepp presented to the committee, elementary, middle and high school exposure to career exploration is mapped out.
In grades K-5, the schools are to reach out to connect its students to future career opportunities through classroom speakers, virtual visits with interviews and job sites, introduction to the district’s career clusters, field trips to post-secondary institutions and local employers in all grades, and career-related activities including presentations, vehicle day and dress-up day. Students will also become acquainted with Naviance and Junior Achievement’s BizTown to help students identify information about possible careers.
In grades 6-8, students can develop potential career interests through advanced academic and technical education, careers fairs, student success plans, research, mentorships and related courses, service learning and Career Connections learning strategies.
In high school, students will be able to engage in career-based learning experiences through early post-secondary opportunities, internships, career mentorships, pre-apprenticeship options, industry-recognized credentials, job shadowing, mock interviews, field trips, work-based learning, career planning resources and partnerships with local businesses, job centers and colleges.
“What does all of this mean? Money from TISA,” Stepp said. “It’s great for the kids, we’re obviously here for the kids, but I’m here also to maximize the funding source.”
The state’s new public school funding model, TISA, specifically rewards schools with a higher fund balance when more students are enrolled in college, career and technical education. Specifically, TISA’s funding formula says that it would fund an average of $5,000 dollars for each student enrolled in CTE.
One of the main points of interest for Cumberland County is the Innovative School Models Grant, which invests money into school districts in order to prepare high school students for their future careers. The grant would give $1 million to each of the district’s two high schools, and $500,000 for every middle school for grades 6-8.
When Cumberland County received this grant in 2021, the bulk of the funding was used to partner the school district with Azure Flight Support to assist in creating a curriculum teaching students how to fly planes.
“We got more money with ISM than any district in the Upper Cumberland,” said Dr. Leslie Eldridge, the school district’s CTE Director. “Significantly more—$2 million more.”
This is due to the county having nine elementary schools teaching grades 6-8, all which utilize CTE classes.
“What we’re wanting to do is really push our career advisement down into the sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students,” Eldridge said. “So, we’re looking to hire a part-time career coach at every middle school that helps with the advisement.”
Stepp added that this will be presented to the Board of Education for approval, and that he feels the budget is prepared to add positions, as the ISM would fully fund this position for the first year, before gradually being incorporated into the school’s general funds.
“When we created this plan, we were thinking down the road,” Stepp said. “Yes, we are adding positions, but we’re looking at sustainability.”
“Something about this really bothers me—that you see a kid’s education as only vocational,” said Deborah Holbrook, 8th District Commissioner. “That’s what it’s sounding like here.”
“That is what the Innovative School Models Grant was circled around. They require us, through the state, to use it on certain things,” Stepp responded. “Middle college, early college, going to college—we’re still promoting all of that. But the Innovative School Models Grant, we’re only allowed to use that on certain things, and a lot of that is CTE.”
Another way Stepp plans to increase the district’s funding is through focusing on early post-secondary opportunities for students. Students can earn up to 36 credits throughout their high school career, and only need 27 to graduate by the district’s standards, leaving plenty of room for EPSOs.
EPSOs include dual enrollment and AP classes, statewide dual credit and industry credentials in any career and technical education courses. They are also one of the ways a student can become a “Ready Graduate,” a metric used to measure the percentage of students who earn a high school diplomas in the state and meet specific success milestones.
The milestones outlined increase the students’ probability of seamlessly enrolling in post-secondary education and/or securing employment. In order to be considered a Ready Graduate, they must complete at least one of the following criteria:
• an ACT composite score of 21+
• four EPSOs
• two EPSOS and earn a qualifying score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery
• two EPSOs and pass an industry credential
“They don’t have to have a 21 on the ACT to be a Ready Graduate,” Stepp said. “They can get so many early post-secondary opportunities or classes in that industry and get that industry certification—now they’re a ReadyGrad too.”
Stepp also brought up the need to address Tennessee’s recent decline in students going to college, but not exclusively to push post-secondary education onto the students.
“Not everybody’s gonna go to college and be successful, so why not we make sure they have industry certification before they leave school?” Stepp asked.
“There’s just a lot of options out there that we need to get out there to the kids and the parents so that they know, ‘We’re going to bridge you to the real world,’” Stepp said.
Stepp noted that the state is categorizing which CTE classes students are primarily taking, and awarding more points to districts that have more students learning an industry that is in demand in the districts’ area. Typically, the scale of “points” that correlate to funding are on a scale of one to four.
“If they’re a Ready Graduate and they have an industry credential, but it’s an industry credential that’s not a high need in this area, we might only get one point for that. But if it’s agriculture, we’ll get four,” Stepp explained.
“That’s why, when we focus on CTE, we’re going to offer a bunch of things, but we really need to focus on those high-need areas because we want to keep them in our area for the most part,” Stepp said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.