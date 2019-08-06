Though months away, some families were already thinking about snow days later this school year and how changes in the alert system could impact them.
Cumberland County Schools announced Monday it would no longer use the Remind service to send out county-wide text messages for school delays and closings, citing increased cost.
Director of Schools Janet Graham said the service had been free in the past but a fee was instituted for groups larger than 150 people.
“From zero to $22,000 is a huge increase,” she said.
School delays and closings will continue to be reported by local and regional media.
Announcements will also be posted to the school district website, ccschools.k12tn.net, and on the official school system Facebook page, Cumberland County Schools, Crossville, TN.
Graham said the change will not impact messages and calls through the schools student information system, Skyward. This includes calls about school closings or delays. Parents should make sure they have provided updated contact information to the schools.
Tennessee College of Applied Technology announced Tuesday it would also no longer be using the Remind service due to increased cost.
