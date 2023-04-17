Cumberland County Schools has been readying its third-graders for the 2022-’23 Tennessee comprehensive assessment program (also known as TCAP) through benchmark testing conducted throughout the year.
“This year was the first year in several years that we’ve started doing benchmarks,” said Director of Schools William Stepp. “It’s a standard best practice.”
This decision could benefit the district in the wake of the state’s controversial third-grade retention law, as an amendment to the law (HB 0270) that allows schools to use benchmark assessments as a backup recently passed through the state house’s K-12 committee.
The third-grade retention law, which goes into effect this year, requires third-graders to receive a “proficient” or “advanced” score in the English and language arts section of the TCAP. Students who fail to produce these scores are to repeat the third grade, unless they attend a summer learning camp and show an acceptable amount of growth.
The law has drawn ire from local districts, as only 34.7% of Tennessee third-graders have scored “proficient” or higher in the 2021-’22 state test. In Cumberland County, 31.7% of third-grade students received a passing score.
“We’re trying to talk to our legislators, who made this law before they ever talked to educators,” Stepp said. “Standardized tests aren’t always the most reliable source of a student’s success.”
In amendment HB 0270, third-graders who receive an “approaching” grade in the TCAP can advance to fourth grade if they have scored within the 50th percentile on their most recent benchmark assessment (also known as the Tennessee universal reading screener) prior to taking the TCAP.
“They are at least somewhat listening. But for some reason, our elected officials are dead-set on, ‘the schools are failing.’ And that bothers me a thousand times,” Stepp said. “As they give us more safety nets, we’re going way down—the percentage of anybody being retained is still going to be low.”
“The part that I don’t disagree with on this law is raising expectations,” Stepp added. “The spirit of the law, on that side—if that is the greater good they’re thinking of—I agree.”
Stepp shared the results of benchmark testing so far with Cumberland County Commission’s schools and county education committee at a March 30 meeting.
The first benchmark test was taken in October, and 47.5% of the students passed. In the second test, taken in November, 47.4% of the students passed. In the third, taken in January, 39% of the students passed.
“The January benchmark’s a little bit lower, though Christmas was in between getting the material and coming back,” Stepp explained.
Stepp also shared that the district plans to work over the summer to make the benchmark assessments the best they can be.
“We’ll try to get teachers together to create this, so that we’re not forcing stuff on their heads,” Stepp explained.
Stepp said that the school district will do everything it can to help parents appeal retention decisions. Currently, schools cannot appeal retention decisions—only the student’s parent or guardian can.
“If there’s a kid that has to go to summer school, get that parent to come in, and we’ll show them how to appeal,” Stepp said. “We’re going to do all these measures to make sure these students are on track.”
