Officials with Cumberland County schools are weighing how to move forward with the 2020-’21 school year, and they’re asking parents to share information on a countywide survey.
The survey comes amid continuing concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state. Friday, Tennessee reported 1,200 new cases of the illness, the biggest single-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases since the new coronavirus pandemic began in March.
Available at the school system website, ccschools.k12tn.net, or from the school system’s Facebook page, the reopening survey asks parents how likely they are to send their children to school on Aug. 5.
Aug. 5 is scheduled to be a short day, with students dismissed at 10 a.m. The first full day for students is scheduled for Aug. 7.
Students are asked for their preferences for returning to school, including returning on a regular schedule with new safety protocols, using a staggered attendance schedule for students, utilizing online learning or printed learning packets. Families will also share if they have internet access available in their home and if parents intend to use bus transportation this school year.
As of Sunday, Tennessee has reported 35,102 cases of the virus, with 23,067 recovered, 526 deaths, and more than 685,000 tests.
In Cumberland County, more than 6,000 tests have found 142 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 since March, with three deaths and 110 recoveries. The county had 29 active cases at press time.
The health crisis has impacted the state’s economy, with hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans without work and a state unemployment rate of 11.3% in May, down 4.2 percentage points from April.
The Tennessee General Assembly adjourned late last week after passing a new $39.5 billion budget. Lawmakers cut more than $1 billion from the budget proposed by Gov. Bill Lee in February.
State officials anticipate a $500 million revenue shortfall for the 2020 fiscal year, which ends June 30, and a loss of $1 billion next year. The budget removes pay raises previously approved for teachers and may impact the amount of state funding local school systems receive.
The Cumberland County budget committee tabled the school system’s budget in June, pending further information from the state on funding levels.
The Tennessee Department of Education has developed a variety of toolkits to assist local school systems in developing school calendars and addressing specific questions for school services while providing high-quality instruction to all students in a safe environment.
"The department has been in constant communication with Tennessee’s school district leaders to identify questions and areas that need further consideration as we look toward the coming school year,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We are excited to be hearing from our districts and educators as they dig into the toolkits and resources and we look forward to continuing these conversations to help provide guidance for our districts and schools as they make local decisions regarding the fall.”
Schwinn emphasized that the toolkits are only meant to offer guidance and help local school leaders work through questions and scenarios to prepare for the coming school year. The toolkits are not a mandate, with each district developing its own plan.
The Cumberland County Board of Education will meet Thursday at 6 p.m., with the meeting streamed live on Facebook for the public. The agenda includes a grant application to accept federal funding for COVID-19 relief efforts.
The board will also consider policy changes for funding of student competitions, class ranking and credit recovery; an athletic co-op with Christian Academy of the Cumberlands; and business related to surplus property at Baker’s Crossroads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.