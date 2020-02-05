George A. Vine, 88, of Pikeville, TN, passed away Feb. 1, 2020. George was born Oct. 18, 1931, in Sylvania, OH. George served in the Army from 1952-1954 and then retired from AP Parts in Toledo, OH. After retirement, he moved to Tennessee with his late wife of 66 years, Barbara. George enjoy…
Dorothy Willene Brown, 76, was born on May 14, 1943, in Crossville, to Kermit and Margie Hale Kerley and passed away in her home on Jan. 31, 2020. She enjoyed her family, playing UNO, and going camping, especially down by the river. She is survived by her loving husband, Ed Brown; daughters,…
James Kenneth Madewell, 79, of Knoxville, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. He was born April 9, 1940, in Crossville, son of the late William Clayton Madewell and Anna Dell (Phillips) Madewell. After retiring from the Army, James worked as a truck driver.…
