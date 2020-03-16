Cumberland County students are the latest to get an extended spring break, with public schools in Tennessee closed through March 31.
Kathy Hamby, food and nutrition supervisor, told the Chronicle her department will be offering meals to ensure students have access to food during this unexpected closure.
“We’ll start tomorrow [Tuesday] with grab-and-go meals,” she said.
Meals will be available March 17-20, March 23-27 and March 30-31. Times and specific locations will be shared as they become available.
“We’ll essentially be using our summer feeding sites and offering drive-thru meal pick-up at most of our schools,” Hamby said.
The meals will include a lunch and snack. Children must be present for the drive-thru service but, unlike the summer program, meals do not need to be eaten on site.
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee called on school systems to close as soon as possible, adding all schools were expected to close no later than March 20.
“Schools should remain closed through March 31, 2020, to further mitigate the spread of this infectious disease and we will issue further guidance prior to March 31,” Lee said in a statement. “Superintendents and local leadership have the full support of my administration to determine effective dates for closure this week as they evaluate what is best for families within their respective districts.”
He added, “We understand the tremendous burden school closure places on families and we will continue to work with both the federal government and school districts to ensure we continue essential supports like meals for students in need. Every Tennessean has a role to play in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and I urge Tennesseans to be quick to help neighbors as new needs surface with the closure of schools.”
The Tennessee Board of Regents reported all Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology are on an extended spring break for students this week, with in-person classes canceled March 16-20.
Roane State Community College announced last week it would extend its spring break to March 22, with classes resuming March 23 in an online format.
Many other colleges and universities in the state announced they will suspend in-person classes, as well, moving students to online learning systems until further notice.
Events and activities across the county and surrounding areas have been canceled or postponed following the governor’s guidance to limit mass gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Over the weekend, that guidance led some local church leaders to cancel their services, taking to social media and the internet to share their message with congregants.
"As much as we care about corporate worship, we have a greater concern for all our members to be healthy and whole as possible," said Steven Lee, senior pastor at Crossville First United Methodist Church in a Facebook post Saturday.
The church on Braun St. suspended its regular services, but invited everyone to tune in for the service Sunday morning or watch it later online.
The church has canceled worship services, groups meetings, Wednesday Night Live, and after school programs along with any activities that regularly meet at their facility until March 29.
Other churches in the community met Sunday, adding to online announcements they would continue to monitor the situation and announce further changes as necessary.
Central Baptist Church announced its Sunday evening activities were canceled. Linary Church of Christ announced it would change how it conducts weekly Communion, with personal Communion cups and unleavened bread offered in the foyer.
It's part of an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state and protect vulnerable populations amid the pandemic.
Lee last week said in a statement, "COVID-19 is an evolving situation, but we urge vulnerable populations, including those over age 60 and with chronic medical conditions to limit participation in mass gatherings and to take extra precautions for personal well-being, like increased hand-washing."
On Monday, the United States had about 3,800 reported cases and 70 deaths. Tennessee had 39 confirmed cases of the virus that causes fever, coughing and shortness of breath. In severe cases, patients may need oxygen or even the assistance of a ventilator to breathe.
Most cases to date have been identified in Davidson and Williamson counties, with other patients diagnosed in Campbell, Hamilton, Jefferson, Knox, Rutherford, Shelby and Sullivan counties.
Health-care facilities, whose patients are most at risk for complications and serious illness, issued guidance Friday asking visitors to stay away, especially if they have any illness.
Cumberland Medical Center, a member of Covenant Health, asked only household contacts or individuals critical to patient health care support to visit the hospital.
Nursing facilities reported they were following guidelines from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and local health departments, with an emphasis on infection control policies. New visitation restrictions for nursing homes limits visitors.
“We encourage families to establish alternate ways of communicating with our residents,” said Cathy Howe, executive director with Life Care Center of Crossville, who suggested calling, texting or video conferencing with residents instead of visiting in person. “We understand family members are an integral part of our residents’ lives and encourage any family members with concerns or questions about these limitations to call the facility for more information. Our leadership team is reaching out to family members daily to ensure good communication regarding their loved one’s well being, as well.”
Howe said the facility is screening staff as they arrived for work, including checking their temperature, to help prevent the spread of illness. Anyone with a temperature above 100 is sent home and asked to visit their personal physician.
“Our facility is still fully operations,” Howe said. “And we will continue to take all appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our residents, our associates and the community.”
The Crossville Chronicle is collecting information on closures and cancellations, available online at www.crossville-chronicle.com. COVID-19 information has been collected in a special section of the website, available through the main navigation menu.
