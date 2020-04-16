When students left school March 13, they didn’t realize their school year had ended.
“I’m struggling with this decision because there are so many things I was looking forward to this year,” Ariana Young, a senior at Stone Memorial High School, told the Chronicle Wednesday following the announcement Cumberland County Schools would be closed the remainder of the school year.
There are many things she’d been looking forward to this year, like prom, the grad walk and commencement.
“I didn’t attend prom as a junior because I just knew that I would get a senior prom, and it would be great,” she said. “I was looking forward to walking through the halls of my old elementary school in my cap and gown and seeing all the wonderful teachers who inspired me to be the person I am.”
She said many experiences were put off because “there’s always next year.”
“But now there isn’t,” she said.
Young is looking forward, with plans to begin her education at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville in August. But she knows the end of the school year means many of her classmates will begin scattering, as well.
“It really makes me sad to think that I may never see some of my friends again or may not even get to walk across the stage and graduate,” she said.
The announcement that Cumberland County schools would remain closed for the remainder of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic followed a recommendation from Gov. Bill Lee Wednesday that schools across the state cancel the remainder of the school year.
“As educators we have incredibly heavy hearts in closing for the remainder of the school year,” said Director of Schools Janet Graham in a statement shared with the Chronicle. “Teachers are heartbroken that they will be unable to say goodbye to their students as they normally do.”
Graham thanked the teachers and school staff for their ongoing efforts to reach out to students — by phone, email and other means. Online learning and paper packets are offering voluntary academic engagement for students.
Under rules from the state, student grades will stand where they were on March 20, when schools across the state closed. The online work or packets can help improve grades, however. Staples has provided printed packets for students without online access or ability to print packets.
As the closure has gone on, some schools are also just sending smiles. A post by Pleasant Hill Elementary shared hellos from the familiar faces students have missed these past weeks.
“I am so proud of the many efforts made by our faculty to continue reaching out to their students regularly and continue teaching them without the benefit of their classrooms,” Graham said.
The school system’s food services department continues to serve up thousands of meals to help keep children fed, as well, with distribution offered Mondays and Thursdays. More than 80,000 meals had been served as of Monday, with meals available to children 18 years old and younger and multiple sites around the county.
“Food service employees continue to amaze me at what they are able to do on a daily basis to provide meals for our families. Every task that we undertake to finish this year and prepare for next year will have children at the forefront of the decision.”
The community has been showing their thanks for this service, too. A letter to the cafeteria workers at Pleasant Hill called the grab-and-go meals “Happy Meals.” A letter of thanks reads, “You ladies are so precious in your sacrifice. You could get sick. You could have family member that get sick and still require your assistance. Our family appreciates you all and are praying for you.”
Cumberland County High School, Stone Memorial High School and Crab Orchard food service staffs have also been making food boxes from extra food donated by the community that went home to families with additional needs. More than 50 boxes were given out, and more food is to be donated next week.
The state passed emergency rules for this school year, waiving the 180-day requirement for schools and reducing the number of credits required for graduation. Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn said Wednesday students would start their new grades in the fall, but school systems have a lot of work to do to prepare for the new year.
Graham said, “Much is to be done and the scope of the work is a bit overwhelming, but I have every confidence that everyone will step up and help us find the best of ways to meet the needs of students. The state is giving us guidance and support where they can, and our dedicated, hardworking employees will come through during these trying moments.”
And while leaders, teachers and parents are concerned about the lost learning time, many are also concerned about student health and well-being. Schwinn said Wednesday she would be convening a task force on child wellbeing in the coming weeks.
Locally, teachers have been checking in with their students each week and helping connect their families to resources they may need, academic and otherwise. Graham said earlier the number of meals served went up once teachers started making sure families were aware of that help.
Graham said Wednesday, “As a district we will get through this and find a way to come out on the other side of this difficult time with grace and determination to provide more and better for our children. I couldn't be happier with the wonderful people that I serve for all that they do to make the lives of our children better and keep the spirit of our community positive and progressive.”
