School was cancelled in Cumberland County Thursday and Friday following increasing numbers of students and staff out sick with a variety of seasonal illnesses.
Director of Schools Janet Graham announced the closure Wednesday afternoon. Schools are closed until Monday and all school activities are cancelled.
Attendance Wednesday dipped to 88.9% countywide. There were 798 students out of school with 7,242 in attendance.
Schools reported attendance from a high of 96% at Pine View Elementary with 7 students absent. South Cumberland Elementary, with 35 students out, followed at 94%
The Phoenix School reported 19 students out and an attendance rate of 77%. Stone Memorial High School, Cumberland County High School and Homestead Elementary all reported more than 100 students absent, with attendance rates of 87, 89 and 87%, respectively.
Stone Elementary reported an 86% attendance rate with 99 students absent.
The county elementary tournament has been rescheduled for Feb. 13. High school games were also cancelled.
Cumberland County:
The Jets’ matchup with White County originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, has been canceled and will not be made up.
Stone Memorial at Cumberland County originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10, has been canceled and will not be made up.
Marion County at Cumberland County, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8, will now be played Monday, Feb. 10, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Stone Memorial:
Stone Memorial’s game at Cookeville, originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, has been moved to Monday, Feb. 10, beginning at 6 p.m.
Stone Memorial at Cumberland County originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 10, has been canceled and will not be made up.
Stone Memorial will host Clarkrange on Tuesday, Feb. 11, as originally scheduled
Schedules are still subject to change and this article will be updated as new information is available. This post is as of Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 3:10 p.m.
