Crossville, TN (38555)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.