Cumberland County students improved their academic performance during the 2018-’19 school year, gaining 1.9% overall in academic achievement, new data shows.
The school system also improved the number of students graduating high school and the percentage of students considered “Ready Graduates,” a new state measurement that considers scores on the ACT exam, dual-credit high school courses, industry certifications or performance on military entrance exams.
“You are the reason we shine,” Director of Schools Janet Graham told students at Pleasant Hill Elementary last week. She spent Wednesday touring the school system, presenting each school with a copy of the state report card released Nov. 25.
“How we’re doing is based on how you’re doing,” Graham told students at South Cumberland Elementary. “The results of your hard work, the hard work of your teachers and staff, Cumberland County Schools got a good report card this past year.”
The state report card brings together data that has been previously released to the public. It looks at academic achievement, student academic growth, school attendance, progress on English language proficiency, ready graduates and the high school graduation rate.
Graham declared Wednesday a celebration day, with every student, teacher and staff member receiving a cupcake with sprinkles, courtesy of the school nutrition department, and teachers offered a blue jean day and a pass to leave work early one day, with the principal’s permission.
“I hope we can have a bigger celebration next year,” Graham told the students at Pleasant Hill Elementary.
ACADEMICS
Cumberland County has 38.4% of its students at or above grade level in tested subjects, an increase of 1.9% from last year. Across the state, 36.4% of students were considered on track or mastered.
The measurement uses student performance on state standardized tests administered in April and early May 2019.
Other academic measurements found the following:
•Grades 3-8, Math — 40.8% of county students are on-track or mastered
•Grades 3-8, English — 35.6% of county students are on track or mastered
•Grades 3-8, Social Studies — 42.5% of county students are on track or mastered
•Algebra I — 28.4% on track or mastered
•Algebra 2 — 30.8% on track or mastered
•Geometry — 38.4% on track or mastered
•English I — 35.9% on track or mastered
•English II — 48% on track or mastered
•U.S. History — 29.2% on track or mastered
ACADEMIC GROWTH
The state measures how much students grow academically from year to year. Students achieving the expected amount of academic growth earn a score of 3, while those showing more growth can score as high as 5.
Overall, the county scored a 3 for student academic growth, with a score of 5 in literacy, 2 in numeracy, 3 in literacy and numeracy and 2 in social studies.
ATTENDANCE
The school system has been working to address attendance and improve the number of students missing 18 or more days each school year. These students are considered “chronically absent” under state guidelines. The state does not consider if the absences are excused or unexcused.
Cumberland County reported a chronic absenteeism rate of 11.6%, down 1.6% from the year before.
Elementary chronic absenteeism improved from 10.1% in 2017-’18 to 9.3% in 2018-’19. At the high school level, 17.5% of students missed 18 or more days of school, down from 20.6% the year before.
“High schools always have more of a problem with this,” Graham said during the August meeting of the school board. “Seniors are hard to keep in school. They have their credits. They’re 18. There’s a lot of reasons they may decide school is not for them on a particular day.”
READY GRADUATE
The state launched the Ready Graduate standard last year. Students are considered “ready” to begin college or start working if they score a 21 or higher on the ACT exam, complete four or more college-level courses while enrolled in high school, or complete two college classes and earn an industry certification or earn a score of military readiness on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery.
Cumberland County improved the number of Ready Graduates by 5.8% this past year, with 43.6% of graduates meeting state requirements.
The school system also has an average ACT score of 20.2 out of 36, up .2 from the year before. Cumberland County students scored averages of 19.7 in math, 20.6 in reading, 19.6 in English and 20.1 in science.
“We pound into their heads, ‘You’ve got to get a diploma,’ but if they don’t know what comes after that diploma, we have failed them,” Graham said in August.
The Phoenix School has hired a pathway coach to help students there identify career interests and post-secondary educational opportunities. The school also started an automotive class following a survey of student interests.
GRADUATION RATE
The graduation rate for Cumberland County schools improved 2.3% to 92.5% while the state reported a graduation rate of 89.1%
To be considered an “on time” graduate, students must complete the requirements for their high school diploma within four school years and one summer after starting their freshman year. Cumberland County requires high school students earn 27 credits. Students at The Phoenix School can graduate with 22 credits, which includes all core courses but not foreign language and elective courses.
In August, the state deemed the school system to be “advancing” towards its academic goals.
