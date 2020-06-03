Some coaches can expect a small increase in their pay next year following approval of changes to the athletic supplement pay schedule in the 2020-’21 school year.
“This is basically just to clean up some supplements that have been neglected over the past many, many years,” said Jim Inman, 1st District representative, during the May 28 meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education.
The plan costs $41,753. It increases the supplements for soccer, volleyball and cheer coaches to $3,400 each; supplements for soccer, volleyball and cheer assistant coaches to $1,900; and provides funds for a second assistant coach for baseball, soccer and softball.
The supplements are annual. This plan equalizes supplement payments for soccer, volleyball and cheerleading to the amounts paid baseball and softball coaches.
Inman said most supplements need attention as they haven’t changed in many years.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said all the sports included in the change are “growth sports.”
“These are sports that maybe 25 years ago, we either didn’t offer or had very few participants. But these are sports of the future,” Brock said. “I highly recommend that we compensate those coaches who are spending just as much time as any of the major fund-producing sports that get all of our attention usually.”
The new supplement schedule is part of the general purpose school budget, approved during the same meeting and set for presentation to the budget committee of the Cumberland County Commission Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Cumberland County Courthouse.
Chief Financial Officer Kacee Harris gave the board a bit of good news during the meeting, noting that the state had revised its estimates for insurance premium increases from 8% to 2% for 2021. This wills save about $250,000, Harris said.
The $59.1 million budget anticipates $55.8 million in revenue and using $3.2 million in reserve funds for one-time expenses, such as bus purchases and maintenance projects.
The budget includes a 2.5% raise for all school system employees in addition to the automatic raises built into the school system’s salary schedules. This follows raises of 4% in 2017, 2% in 2018 and 2.5% in 2019.
About $1.2 million is budgeted for maintenance projects, including a new roof at Pleasant Hill Elementary and portions of new roofs at Homestead Elementary and Cumberland County High School. The Stone Memorial High School track will be repaired, a savings of almost $400,000 over replacement. Other planned maintenance projects, such as parking lot paving and sealing, are also included in the budget.
The budget seeks $18.45 million in local funding, down from last year’s $18.7 million. This amount is set by the state using the Basic Education Program funding formula. The state estimated it would provide $34.8 million in education funds to the school system through the BEP.
The board also approved the school nutrition program budget, which includes no local tax funding. Kathy Hamby, food service supervisor, said the budget reflects the 2.5% raise for cafeteria personnel and does not require an increase in meal prices for students or staff next year.
All schools will offer free breakfast next year, as well, Hamby said.
The $5.8 million budget anticipates an increase in use of paper products as concerns over transmission of COVID-19 continues.
The board also approved federal program budgets, with approximately $4.4 million in funding for career and technical education, special education, and federal programs. Funding has not yet been finalized for the next year.
The board also approved a request to participate in federal programs.
