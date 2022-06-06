The Board of Education’s budget committee was unable to come to an agreement on the 2022-2023 school year’s general-purpose budget at their June 2 meeting. Instead, the board will hold a special-called meeting at 5 p.m. on June 6, where the entire board will meet to vote on the budget, as well as the outstanding items that have not yet been added to the budget, called the bulletin board list.
One of the major disagreements among members of the budget committee during their May 31 meeting was how the maintenance plan should be budgeted, after 8th District representative Teresa Boston suggested that all projects be brought to a halt for 120 days, with a few prioritized maintenance needs being excepted, such as the replacement of Stone Elementary’s roof and North Cumberland Elementary’s electrical repairs.
“I think we should be cautious in spending down our fund balance until we know what TISA funding is going to include, and what rules and restrictions are being attached to that,” Boston said. “It sits there until we see how these ESSER fund projects are going to end up.”
This year, the expected beginning fund balance is estimated to be about $12.3 million, about $4.9 million more than last year’s. The state requires the budget to leave at least 3% of the fund balance in reserve, which this year would equal about $1.9 million.
Other members of the budget committee disagreed with Boston’s assessment, insisting that they should not deviate from the maintenance plan that has been presented.
“I don’t think we need to be micromanaging; I think we need to be macro-managing,” said 9th District representative Stace Karge. “We need to let the people who know what they’re doing be the experts.”
Throughout the meeting, Harris estimated for the board how much overage the board would have to spend after using different percentage rates as ‘goals’ for the ending fund balance. Chris King, the 6th District representative, suggested that Harris estimate what the fund balance would look like if they were to save 6% of it. Harris estimated that 6% of their fund balance would be equal to $4.79 million, and the overage the board would have to spend on adding bulletin board items to the budget is approximately $850,000.
Bulletin board items include three career and technical education teachers estimated at $200,000; paying teachers for working ballgames at an estimated $66,000; adding a behavioral specialist for about $75,000; and increasing substitute pay to $75 per day for non-certified substitutes and $85 per day for certified substitutes, an addition that would cost about $87,000; two additional mental health counselors estimated at $150,000, $925,000 in tennis court repairs at Cumberland County and Stone Memorial High Schools, a part-time maintenance clerk at $14,000, and a coordinated school health nurse position estimated at $51,000. The entire list of outstanding budget items is estimated to cost $1.62 million.
Karge then made a motion to pass the budget, leaving 6% in the fund balance. Out of all the bulletin board items, fixing the tennis courts would be the most expensive, totaling $925,000. So, Karge included in her motion a compromise to pass all items in the bulletin board except for the tennis court repairs, as it would only cost $695,000, leaving an extra overage of $155,000 to be put back into the fund balance. The maintenance budget would not be changed.
“I’m okay with that. I hate that there’s no money for the tennis courts, because I think that that’s a definite need, too, but maybe that’s something that the next board can look at,” Karge said.
King seconded Karge’s motion, but only King and Karge voted yes, with Boston and 4th District representative Anita Hale voting no.
“There’s gotta be a compromise somewhere,” Karge said. “I move that since we are at an impasse, we take this to the full board for consideration.”
All but Hale voted in favor of this motion.
