Gov. Bill Lee's stay-at-home order issued Thursday has led to a change in plans for both meal service and school work packets.
"That plan changed this afternoon at 4 p.m.," Director of Schools Janet Graham told the Cumberland County Board of Education during its video conference meeting Thursday. Lee had urged Tennesseans to stay at home on Monday. On Thursday, he changed the order from an urging to a requirement.
Teachers have been reaching out to students, and the school system has contacted parents via the Skyward student information system about a variety of learning resources available.
WCTE-TV, the Upper Cumberland Public Broadcasting Station, is offering televised instructional programming from 10 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday and four hours of programming that can be recorded overnight. The programming includes 30-minute segments in English and math for grades 1-6. Lessons for seventh- and eighth-grade students will be available online beginning April 13.
The state Department of Education will offer lesson plans and work packets online at www.tn.gov/education/pbsteaching, and all videos will also be available on the Tennessee Department of Education YouTube channel after they air on PBS.
Teachers may also provide online assignments and learning opportunities for students with device and internet access at home. Parents can reach out to their child's teacher for more information. Additional online resources can also be found at the Cumberland County schools website: bit.ly/ccschoolscovid19.
The stay-at-home order will delay the availability of paper packets, developed by teachers and the school system's instructional coaches. The packets will include activities that can take students through three weeks of school closure. High school students can contact their individual teachers for packet information.
"This distribution would be in direct violation of the stay-at-home order," Graham said. "I do not feel that it is appropriate to ask employees to violate the order or encourage our students and parents to do so, putting them at risk.
Packets will now be available at schools on Mondays beginning April 20. The packets are ready to go, she said.
"It's a packet that could extend three weeks," Graham said. "But it will be available to pick up any week. If you don't get there on week one, you can get it week two."
All work is voluntary, Graham said.
"Any grades taken on returned assignments are intended to be utilized if the grade enhances the student's average," Graham said.
Graham said teachers had been reaching out to students about resources available, including the meal service program, and asking about internet and device access available in the home.
"This contact also allowed us to check in on our students," Graham said. "This has been incredibly well received. Parents and children need to know we care and are concerned about their well-being."
Teachers will continue to check in, with support and help when possible, throughout the closure.
The school system has been distributing 3,000-4,000 meals each day. These meals have included breakfast and lunch "grab-and-go" meals.
"The total number of meals we have distributed already during this COVID-19 closure is more than we distributed in the summer last year," Graham said.
But state and federal guidance has called for daily meal delivery to stop, condensing service to as few days as possible.
Beginning Monday, April 6, the school system will provide meals on Mondays and Thursdays. Children 18 and younger can still get daily breakfast and lunch, with three days of meals available on Mondays and four days available on Thursdays.
"It's allowed us to expand and give our kids food for the weekend, which I think is a wonderful thing," she said. "We will ultimately be providing meals for our children seven days a week, but minimize the contact of our employees during that time to twice a week."
No plans have been made at this time for graduation in May.
"I think we're going to have to wait and see what happens with the order the governor has given us," Graham said. "If he lifts it and allows us to come back to school, I think our plan would be to proceed as normal. Otherwise, we will have to go to the drawing board to determine what we can do.
"Even if they lift the order on the 14th and we're not allowed to come back to school the rest of the year -- and we don't know that yet -- we're building the ship as we're sailing," she said.
Full-time employees are being paid their regular pay and benefits have not been interrupted, Graham said.
The central office has been working with a skeleton crew, Graham said, and most staff have had the opportunity to work at home.
"We have been operating business as usual utilizing Zoom and other online conferencing," she said.
Graham recommended closing the central office and other school facilities except for essential work for the duration of the stay-at-home order.
The Tennessee School Boards Association had recommended changes to the district's policies to allow for telework and to approve paying employees during the emergency closure, retroactive to the first day of the closure, March 16. The board unanimously approved both policies on first and second readings.
Part-time employees paid hourly eligible for unemployment benefits have filed their jobless claims, she said.
"We're calling in only essential employees to keep our operation running," Graham said. That includes food service personnel involved in meal distribution or janitorial or grounds managers to keep the grass cut at schools.
