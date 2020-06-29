The Cumberland County Board of Education approved changes to several job descriptions within the special education department to better align those descriptions with the work being performed.
“These are not new people. They’re not new jobs. But they are updating the job descriptions,” Director of Schools Janet Graham told the board during its May 28 meeting.
The job descriptions include behavior support coordinator, services and transition coordinator and special education specialists and compliance coordinator.
The memo explaining the request states that the changes align to focus work for special education program compliance, state compliance and local procedures.
The services and compliance coordinator would monitor and provide support for the individual education plan process and the prior written notice requirements. The person supports teachers in developing IEP goals and supportive and inclusionary services.
The transition coordinator will focus on inclusionary practices to comply with federal and state mandates.
The behavior support coordinator will support teachers and students with behavioral concerns.
Vicki Presson, supervisor of special education, said one of the changes removed a requirement for behavior support to hold a master’s in psychology as the position is more support and not counseling.
However, Presson said, “To support our teachers, our principals or our administrations, we have to have a master’s or above.”
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, asked how the change in descriptions could impact salaries. Presson said the changes would not impact salaries or place those individuals on a supervisor pay scale or extend the number of days worked each year.
The changes were unanimously approved.
The board also approved the personnel list for the 2020-’21 school year. After discussion, the list was passed pending funding for all positions. The school system is bracing for possible cuts as the Tennessee General Assembly returns to Nashville to address the state budget and anticipated revenue shortfalls.
Cumberland County sales tax revenue is currently holding steady, with $854,049 collected for May. That represents retail activity from March, which is when COVID-19 began impacting the economy with stay-at-home orders and business closures. Year-to-date collections are $60,336 above budget.
Other items approved during the meeting were:
•Offering Unmanned Aerial System I and II as high school career and technical education courses and Skills for Success in Mathematics during the 2020-’21 school year
•Changes to policy 4.602, class ranking, to allow students to request their class rank for certain purposes, approved on first reading
•First reading of changes to policy 3.402, use of school vehicles, to allow school employees to use school vehicles for certain purposes, pending board approved
•First reading of changes to policy 4.210, credit recovery, to change the minimum average allowed to take credit recover to a grade of 60 at Cumberland County High School and Stone Memorial High School and a grade of 50 for Phoenix School students
•Second and final reading of a new policy regulating for commercial advertising on school buses
•Second and final reading of policy 4.302, field trips and excursions, noting that independently planned trips may not use school funds or resources, that absences would not be excused, and that the board assumes no liability
•Second and final reading of policy 4.606, graduation activities, to specify the achievements to be recognized during graduation activities
•First and second reading of policy 2.804, expenses and reimbursements, with no changes
•First and second reading of policy 3.206, community use of school facilities, with no changes
•First and second reading of policy 6.204, attendance of non-resident students, with no changes
