School may be out for summer, but summer programs are ready to kick off Tuesday morning.
The school system will offer summer learning programs for grades 1-12 this year. The programs are part of a new requirement to provide summer programs to address learning loss for younger students.
Stephanie Barnes, chief academic officer, said 521 students have enrolled in the programs for grades 1-5, and another 123 in the programs for grades 6-8.
Final report cards for students in grades kindergarten through seventh grade will have a parent information sheet.
“It will have information for parents regarding morning bus pick-up times, teacher names, school site, incentives and much more,” Barnes said.
The school system extended invitations for the summer learning programs based on STAR reading data, teacher requests and students with siblings attending a program.
These programs are funded through state allocations.
High school students have long been offered credit recovery during the summer, but the school system expanded that program to include incoming ninth-grade students to help them work on key skills in math and literacy before starting high school in the fall. There are 85 students enrolled for the June program, with 38 upperclassmen from the three high schools and 47 incoming freshmen.
The ninth-grade program is being funded by COVID-19 relief grants. It will not offer academic credit for ninth-grade students.
Summer programs begin June 1, with classes set for Tuesday through Friday next week. The programs continue Monday-Thursday through June 24. The camps will begin at 7:45 a.m. and dismiss at 2:45 p.m. each day.
Elementary programs will be held at Martin, Stone, Brown and Crab Orchard elementary schools. The high school program will be held at The Phoenix School.
The elementary camps will include instruction in math and reading, personalized intervention, and enrichment with science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and math — STREAM — incorporated into the school day. Students will also have an hour of play each day.
The programs will be provided at no cost to families. The school system will provide bus transportation each day, free breakfast and lunch, snacks during the day, and pre- and post-camp testing to measure student progress.
For more information, contact Barnes at 931-484-6135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.