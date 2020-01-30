Efforts to recruit and retain bus drivers for the school system have been partially successful.
"We paid our first incentives to the drivers," Kim Bray, human resources supervisor, told the board during its Jan. 18 work session. "I think everyone was very happy with their $150 or the prorated amount they received.
"It maybe has not enticed new drivers, but it has improved attendance."
But the school system remains down four full-time bus drivers at this time.
"We're about where we were," Bray said. "Every time we hire two, we lose two."
And now, no one is in the training pipeline.
The one trainee the system had recently elected not to continue toward the licensing exam.
"It's a huge commitment," Bray said. "The driving part is easy, but the 40-point pre-trip part of the test -- it's intimidating."
The board approved $100,000 in incentives in October to help attract new bus drivers and reward those already employed. The incentives include reimbursement of costs for Tennessee Department of Transportation annual physicals, a $150 quarterly bonus for safety and good attendance and hiring four afternoon bus attendants.
The board also approved paying bus drivers who also teach for snow days.
Only one bus attendant has been hired. The part-time job requires only two hours in the afternoons, and the individual must have flexibility to serve on routes where there are issues.
"We've had good feedback on the program," Director of Schools Janet Graham said.
Bray said the job was hard to recruit applicants.
"A lot of people expressed interest, but they only wanted to do it at Homestead or at North," Bray said. "That's not what we need. We need somebody where, if we've got a problem, she [Becky Reed, transportation supervisor] can say, 'Meet this driver here.'
"But having that other extra set of eyes is fantastic."
Graham said it improved behavior even when the attendant wasn't present, because the kids don't know who may be watching.
Bray said it's been interesting to hear about student reaction to the attendant.
"They don't know who they are. They don't know why they're there. Everybody is on their good behavior," Bray said. "I wish we could find three more, but it's not worked out."
The transportation department has been actively recruiting for new drivers. They have flyers out and personnel have attended multiple community events seeking potential trainees.
Graham said other school systems are facing similar struggles.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, asked if the school system had used logistics software to plan out routes and make the most use of the buses and drivers available.
"If we were running at capacity, that might could help us with the numbers," Inman said.
Bray said routes had been done by hand for some years, which surprised her when she began working in the school system.
Graham said software had been used in the past when a new school was opening or significant rezoning was necessary.
"At whatever juncture happens with a new school, it would behoove us at that point to look for something that will do that," she said.
The school system's 10-year building plan includes a new elementary school, likely in the area of the city limits where Martin Elementary and Stone Elementary continue to face issues with overcrowding, but North also needs relief, Graham said.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said that discussion may need to wait until a new school was built.
"If we can hold off that long," he said.
The board also briefly discussed retiree insurance for non-certified employees. The current policy allows non-certified employees with 30 years of service under the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System with the school board to continue receiving employee health benefits paid for by the school system. The benefit continues until the retiree becomes eligible for Medicare benefits.
Inman asked if there were provisions for employees who had 30 years of combined service with the school system and Cumberland County government.
Cumberland County offers employees with 30 years of continuous county employment retiree health benefits paid for by the county. That benefit only applies to employees hired by the county on or before July 1, 2015.
The state of Tennessee will not offer health insurance benefits to its retirees if they were hired after July 1, 2015.
The school system policy does not address employees with service between the two entities. Graham recommended the matter be sent to the board's policy committee for review and possible recommendations.
In addition to Inman and Brock, Teresa Boston, 8th District representative; Becky Hamby, 7th District representative; and Tom Netherton, 6th District representative attended the meeting.
