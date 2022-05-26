An ongoing problem in Cumberland County Schools has been a high turnover for long-term employees, and the Board of Education has been on a mission to remedy this problem in the upcoming school year’s budget.
During the May 24 budget meeting, Kacee Harris, the BOE’s chief financial officer, presented a proposed salary schedule for the 2022-’23 school year. Harris said during a May 16 meeting that the salary schedule proposed about a $1.2 million investment in the certified scale, and about $1.4 million in the non-certified scale.
The salary schedule presented shows a 4.8% increase for all teachers and systemwide specialists in the school district.
For example, a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and one year of experience makes $38,885 per year. Under the proposed budget, that teacher would make $40,751 per year.
Non-certified positions, in this proposal, would also be getting raises.
The previous draft budget presented on May 11 averaged the increase in non-certified wages by 20%, to see how it would affect the bottom line of the budget.
However, as Harris received more specific numbers for each individual job, this changed the proposed non-certified salary schedule.
“That did lead to some significant increases, which we knew were coming on the non-certified scale for both our employees and non-certified supervisors,” Harris said. For example, the starting pay for a school maintenance worker would be raised from $11.95 to $14 per hour, a 17% raise.
A bus driver’s daily rate would be changed from $47.32 to $70 per day, nearly a 48% raise.
“We knew, just looking at our current scale, we had some folks making less than $9 an hour. We knew it needed to go up,” Harris said.
In February, the board allocated $30,000 for a non-certified salary study, after the BOE’s salary committee recommended it, and they chose Lean Frog Consulting Services to conduct the study on their behalf.
In this salary study, Lean Frog analyzed the information provided by the county school system’s salary schedules, employee data that includes their pay rate, experience, degrees, and the job descriptions of each position within the school. This way, Lean Frog could accurately compare the data to compensation provided for similar positions in the areas that surround Cumberland County.
“We’re used to thinking in terms of percentages or a districtwide raise, and this really dug much deeper than that and looked at job specifics and what those percentages needed to be to increase to a more fair wage,” Harris said.
Chasitie White, Lean Frog’s human resources adviser and a principal consultant, presented the results of the study May 16.
“We get a really good understanding first of exactly how you’re doing your pay structure, and how people are being rewarded for their longevity,” White explained.
The positions White presented on May 16 included maintenance, secretarial, administrative and technical, as well as bus drivers and teacher assistants for both general and special education classes.
The salary study also took into account the school system’s need to compete with the local labor market, not only jobs within education. The study then compares positions within Cumberland County Schools to jobs in town that match closest in job description and experience, to see the compensation difference between them.
“I saw at least three signs on the way in for Buc-ee’s, paying $16 to $20 an hour,” White said. “Those are the kind of things that also need to be taken into consideration when you’re looking at salary, especially for these types of jobs.”
The salary study results recommend a longevity pay of a 3% step for each year an employee works in a non-certified position up until their 16th year. An example from the study shows a bus driver’s daily pay rate in their first year working would be $47.3. By their 16th year, that rate would increase to $75.93.
Between 16-20 years of working, there will be a 1% step, plus longevity thereafter, paid at the end of the semester. Between 21-25 years of working, the longevity pay will be raised to 3.5% of the position’s total salary, and after 26 years forward, it will be raised to 4%. By a bus driver’s 26th year, they would be making $83.87 per day, a 44% increase of the first year’s pay.
“Because it does take a lot to be able to make significant changes like this, these schedules that I developed were to be competitive and at least attainable, as well as sustainable,” White said. “So, we want to think about the long-term. We didn’t want to overcommit you to something you couldn’t afford for the long-term.”
“It was a big step, I think, for us to do this, and the amount of data that’s been analyzed is just jaw-dropping,” Harris said.
Another recommendation from Lean Frog is to develop two different salary schedules for non-certified supervisors, due to different reporting responsibilities within that job. The first level, with a starting wage of $55,000 per year, would include department supervisors. The second level, with a starting wage of $65,000 per year, would be for the HR position and the chief financial officer positions, both which can be certified or non-certified.
This led to the discussion of the HR director’s raise. In the 2021-’22 school budget, HR Director Kim Bray received $57,083 for her annual salary. However, under the proposed budget with raises and longevity pay, Bray’s annual salary would be $78,443, an increase of $21,359.
“When you look at the data, that’s what I want us to focus on, and you look at the position, I felt it really was the right thing to do, to bring this discussion, as awkward as it might be,” Harris said. “Obviously, when there’s one person on the line, or when there’s one person on a scale, it draws a lot of attention.”
Harris clarified for the board that while the percentage increase of each non-certified position will be different, the concept is the same in that it would reflect a fairer wage for the position.
“The average salary for a human resource supervisor in the education setting is $83,900. For all industries outside of education, it was $92,600.”
However, Stace Karge, 9th District representative, said she thinks it would set the wrong tone.
“I think everyone in this room can say that they’re significantly underpaid, but we make choices to be in the fields that we’re in,” Karge said. So, looking at that, if I’m a teacher, and I’ve been in my position for 25 years, and I’m at the top of my game, and I’m going to get a 4.8% increase, and I’m looking at a non-certified [position] that all of a sudden is getting a $21,000 increase, which is half of my salary, I’m going to be a little bent out of shape.”
“I would feel like I’d been slapped in the face,” Karge added.
However, Harris pointed out it would be unfair to the position for it to continue to be underpaid.
“When you say that this employee is 37% underpaid, should it matter who they are? In my opinion, no. Should it matter what their job title is? No. I think we should treat everyone the same,” Harris said.
“I totally understand that, but I think that’s an awfully big leap to take all at once,” Karge responded. “I think it’s going to kill morale.”
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, agreed.
“When we asked for this salary study, our intentions were to bring the assistants, the cafeteria workers, the bus drivers, those that are working in the trenches, and I don’t call those trenches lightly. I mean that in all due respect,” Boston said. “The spirit was to bring them up to a competitive salary so we could retain them, and quite frankly, so that they could make it from Friday to Friday.”
“There’s a big jump from $57,000 a year to $78,000. That is something that I as a board member could not explain when a bookkeeper calls me and says, ‘I thought y’all we’re gonna give us a raise,’” Boston continued. “Those are the ones who are going to leave our employment and go to Buc-ee’s for $18 an hour.”
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, asked if it would be possible for the board to enact part of the salary schedule for certain positions but then leave out what was proposed for other positions, such as non-certified supervisors.
“I agree that Kim needs a pay raise, but I have to side with rest of the board that it’s a bit excessive,” Inman said.
“I am a strong believer in fairness, and that just because you made a choice and took a different job, that you shouldn’t be singled out if your wages aren’t what they need to be, no matter what the number is,” Harris responded. “This study that we had done said, ‘OK, show us where people need to be’, and some people were further away. That’s how we came to that.”
Due to the length of the May 24 budget meeting, the Bulletin Board and recommendation were not discussed, and the meeting adjourned early. The board decided to reconvene at a special-called meeting to go over that discussion, meeting date and time still to be announced. By June 7, the board needs to present to Cumberland County Commission, so the board has to approve the budget before that date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.