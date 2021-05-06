Another round of federal COVID-19 relief funds may take care of some pressing facility needs in the school system and reduce the annual maintenance budget.
Chief Financial Officer Kacee Harris told the budget committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education Tuesday, “Maintenance and infrastructure is going to be an allowable focus area, which is very exciting for us.”
Cumberland County is allocated $15.1 million from the $2.2 billion in federal relief funds appropriated for Tennessee. The state continues to provide guidance on how those funds can be used.
Harris said the grant could provide funding for a renovation at South Cumberland Elementary along with flooring and bathroom partition projects at multiple schools and replacement of gym bleachers at Cumberland County High School, reducing the maintenance budget by about $1.2 million.
“That’s a once in a lifetime opportunity we’re going to have to be able to do this,” Harris said.
The school system continues to develop its grant application for the federal funds.
Maintenance projects come from the school system maintenance plan, which provides a set rotation for certain projects in the school system like flooring, paving, or painting, and identified needs from the schools. The school system also alternates roofing projects with school renovations to update schools, many of which are 30 years or older.
An earlier version of the maintenance budget included $750,000 for a renovation at South Cumberland. In talking with the principal and evaluating the needs, Harris said an addition was requested along with bathroom upgrades, new windows, and doors.
“The very tip-top of the list was, ‘Can we get rid of the rest of the portables and get a 4- to 6-room addition,’” Harris said.
The school, built in 1980, was designed with the ability to add a wing of classrooms, Harris said.
“Additional space to get children more spread out, in better air situations, out of portables into real classrooms with better HVAC is allowable,” Harris said.
A construction project would require more funding than the $750,000 renovation budget.
The proposed maintenance budget keeps some regular maintenance projects like painting, parking lot paving and HVAC replacement at Pleasant Hill Elementary. It also includes some larger projects identified as needs, including phase 1 of an electrical project at North Cumberland Elementary.
Built in 1981, the electrical panels used at the school are obsolete. The school system can no longer find fuses to use with the system.
Total replacement of those electrical panels would cost about $600,000. Maintenance Supervisor Mary Kington said it would also not be possible to replace all the panels in one summer, so phasing was identified to make the project more feasible. The first phase is estimated at $250,000.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, questioned why $100,000 was budgeted specifically for Pleasant Hill Elementary and another $100,000 budgeted for HVAC repairs.
“HVAC is such a huge project,” Boston said. “Could we move that $100,000 … and Pleasant Hill is not specific. If we don’t need it down there, we can use it at other schools.”
Kington said school HVAC units cost about $25,000 each. Many of the units in the school system are 20-30 years old. The maintenance plan has called for rotating the $100,000 to various schools to update some of the units each year that are most in need.
“$100,000 is not a drop in the bucket,” Kington said.
Boston said, “There are times when you have a specific school in need that is not on the rotation. If that’s the case, you’ve still got the money.”
She noted that $100,000 had been budgeted for HVAC at Homestead Elementary this year, but only $60,000 was spent. Savings went toward roofing projects that came in over budget.
Boston said, “Spend it at Pleasant Hill if it’s needed. It’s in the maintenance budget. It’s just not specific.”
The maintenance plan was implemented in 2017. Boston said the plan had been helpful in taking care of some projects that had not been addressed in many years.
“But like everything else, times change, plans change,” she said. “Since 2017-’18, we’ve spent roughly $6 million on the maintenance of our buildings and, roughly, $1 million on HVAC. We’ve done very well at keeping with that. I’m not in favor of letting our maintenance program go. It just needs to be updated.”
The panel reviewed the transportation budget, as well. The proposal budgets approximately $35,000 for updated radios for bus drivers and $414,823 to purchase four regular buses.
The transportation department needs five regular buses and one special education bus, but can use the federal grant money to purchase one regular and one special education bus, Harris said.
Harris is still waiting on word from the state for the first estimate of Basic Education Program funding for the next school year.
The BEP makes up the bulk of the school system budget and determines the local contribution. Much of the complicated formula is based on student enrollment.
The Tennessee General Assembly last week passed a hold-harmless bill that will ensure school systems across the state do not see a loss of BEP funds in the coming fiscal year despite reduced enrollment due to the pandemic.
In Cumberland County, school enrollment is down about 500 students from the 2019-’20 school year.
“We don’t know our revenue,” Harris said. “That’s a liquid figure right now.”
The state also approved a 4% increase in the instructional component of the BEP. Harris cautioned that the increase would not provide a 4% raise for all instructional staff because Cumberland County has about 80 teachers above what the BEP formula supports. There are also positions not funded by the formula, like assistant principals and school nurses.
The budget tentatively includes a 3% increase for all school employees next year.
“That is very preliminary,” Harris told the panel. “Hopefully, when we have more information, we can stand on that a little firmer.”
Boston asked Harris to provide calculations for both a 3% and a 4% salary increase.
“Our budget is not going to hit us until 2023-’24,” Boston said. “That’s when it’s really going to hit us hard.”
Harris said that was a concern as salary increases represent an ongoing cost to the school system.
The school system also needs information on the state minimum teacher salary increases. That will be finalized in late May.
Harris said current projections for health insurance premiums are for a 2.5% increase instead of the anticipated 5% increase.
