A Homestead Elementary parent wants the school to enhance its safety for students.
Kandi Newcome, parent of a fourth-grade student, described a May 18 incident during the July 28 Board of Education meeting.
Her daughter, Kori, told her mother that she and six her of her friends saw a white vehicle pull up on Hwy. 127 next to the school while they were on the playground that day.
Newcome’s daughter said an old man exited the passenger side of the vehicle, opened up the back door on the passenger side, and pulled out a shiny, unidentified object. The object was about 8 inches long and 4 inches tall, and according to Kori, looked as though it had a piece of material wrapped around it.
The vehicle turned around and headed back toward town, and the man crawled under the bushes by a mailbox opposite the school, the student told her mother. While he was under the bushes, he waved at the children.
The children then told a teacher, who contacted the SRO, but their investigation did not find the man.
Later, Newcome contacted law enforcement, who found and questioned the man.
“I will say that I don’t believe he had bad intentions,” Newcome clarified. “He denied getting under the bushes and didn’t attest to what he had in his hands, but I don’t think he had bad intentions.”
Newcome explained the event has brought up concerns about school security, as she believes that Homestead Elementary does not currently have the adequate fencing or gates to keep students safe.
Homestead Elementary has a spread-out school campus with more than 20 buildings, and is the only school in the county that is bordered by two highways, Hwy 127 and Hwy 68. Newcome provided a map showing the only fenced areas of the school border part of Hwy 68 and Rector Lane, as well as two of the school’s five playgrounds, which are both behind the main building. The sole existing boundary around the rest of the school is a gravel cross-country path, which is less than 30 feet from the highway on the side of the school bordered by Hwy 127.
“Mass shootings are taking place in schools across the United States. Uvalde County in Texas has a population of 27,000. Cumberland County has a population of 60,000. Can we say that it won’t happen here?” Newcome asked.
Newcome also brought up human trafficking as a concern, saying 190,000 incidents occur within the United States every year.
“A fence could prevent a student from easily being kidnapped while on the playground or running cross-country,” she said.
The elementary school also has four different access points. One of these has a gate, which faces Rector Lane, but the other three do not. Two of the non-gated access points enter the school from Hwys. 127 and 68.
In addition, Homestead Elementary is the only school in the county to be home to a historical site: The Homesteads Tower Museum. The tower was built in 1938, offering exhibits and a lookout platform on the top, and is open to the public.
“The tower has 10,000 visitors every year, and there’s no distinct boundary between the two properties,” Newcome said.
Newcome met with management to ask for more fencing at the school, and said she was laughed at because of how much the fencing would cost. She said she has spoken to several individuals and was told by two people that the fencing could make the school look like a prison.
“Is that the No. 1 concern?” she asked. “Six hundred students attend Homestead Elementary. Should we risk one student’s life just so that the school is not considered less beautiful, or less historic?”
Board members agreed with Newcome’s concerns, with 2nd District Representative Robert Safdie noting that one of Director of Schools William Stepp’s main concerns is student safety.
“I would like to suggest that we pass this onto the Safety Committee,” said Stace Karge, 9th District representative. “Looking at those highways, it’s not just an intruder, it’s ‘what if there’s an accident there and the car comes over’, it’s a million different things.”
First District representative Jim Inman agreed, saying he believes that something needs to be done. Safdie thanked Newcome for sharing her concerns.
“It takes a person like you and your concern to bring it to our attention, and that’s what this meeting is all about. That’s what public board meetings are all about; to allow people in the community that are concerned to make a presentation,” Safdie said.
