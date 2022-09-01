The Cumberland County Board of Education’s safety committee wants more information about using window film that could deter intruders from breaking into schools.
Members of the board expressed that their interest in the window films is due to the resurgence of school shootings after the pandemic. According to EducationWeek, there have been 27 school shootings in 2022 so far, resulting in 27 people killed and 56 people injured.
“The shooter at Sandy Hook went in through the reception area. He shot that glass out, got into the office, and then of course, got the first two classrooms of kindergartners,” said 8th District representative Teresa Boston during the Aug. 17 meeting.
“And this is what brought our attention to this — if we can protect or deter the first point of contact in the front, then you never know when that may save lives.”
Joe Cline, owner of Outlaw Graphics in Crossville, told the board that his company has begun offering customers protective window film that is designed to prevent break-ins.
With him were Rick Caldwell, a manufacturers representative from 3M Window Film Distribution, and John Stiebel.
“It’s a system that if you do something to break the glass, it keeps the glass in place to not grant you access to the building,” Cline said.
“It offers a whole lot of safety and security from that standpoint. It’s also clear — it doesn’t make it look like you’ve fortified the building with bulletproof glass or anything like that, and it’s also a more cost effective option than true bulletproof glass,” Cline added.
Caldwell then showed videos demonstrating their 3M S140 film, showing the difference between a window that does not have the film and a window that does side by side.
The window without the film was broken and let the intruder in after three seconds. However, the window with the film took one minute and 46 seconds for the intruder to tear through.
“You could shoot through it [the film] all day long, but you’ve still got to be able to tear into it enough to be able to get inside,” Caldwell said.
“We’re just trying to keep the intrusion suppressed as long as possible,” Caldwell added.
“By now, you should be in your safe zones, the police should be on the way, and this guy’s still out there trying to get in the door.”
Caldwell also showed a demonstration video of their 3M Ultra S800 film, which Caldwell says he recommends most often.
This film has cross-weave technology and is tear resistant in order to better fortify the window.
In the video, a glass window with this film is shot with .223 cal rounds 26 times, hit repeatedly with a baseball bat and an axe, among other things, but is still not damaged enough to allow the intruder entry.
Caldwell also explained that 3M Security Film has a variety of window films with different features.
Some are reflective, as to not allow a potential intruder to see inside of a window, while people inside the school could still see out.
The window films are also created to ensure that any design on the window, such as school logos, are unaffected by it.
Boston asked what the schools would be looking at expense-wise, and Caldwell responded that Cline and Stiebel first need to assess all the schools’ window frames to see what should be done.
“There’s a whole barrage of things that could add to that [cost],” Caldwell said.
Boston asked what the cost of assessments would be, and Caldwell responded that the assessments are free.
She said that while she worried that they may not have the funds to get window film for all the schools, she was interested in moving forward with an assessment.
Caldwell said that each assessment could take between 30-45 minutes, and that it was likely they could assess each school within a day, or at least 10 of them.
Caldwell added that what they do is look for the easiest access points into the school, but that no matter how much window film they apply, a door left open could nullify their security.
“We’ve got to make sure that everybody’s always on the same page, practicing the same safety rules,” Caldwell said.
Boston added that safety is a major focus of director of schools William Stepp this school year, and that any protection they can afford is worth it.
She moved to have them do an assessment, which they would then bring back to the safety committee, who would decide where to go from there.
Fourth District representative Anita Hale seconded the motion, and the committee passed it unanimously.
