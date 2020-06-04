The policy committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education has moved up their regular monthly meeting from 4:30 p.m. today to 4 p.m.
The change is due to the presentation of the schools budget to the Cumberland County Commission budget committee at 4:30 p.m.
The electronic meeting will be held via Zoom and shared on the school system's Facebook page. The agenda includes discussion of board funding for student competitions and changes to policies for interrogations and searches of students and home schools.
The public can view agenda documents at this LINK.
