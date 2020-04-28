More and more families are using the school system's food service program to help keep children fed during the extended school closure.
The sixth week of the meal program saw 39,542 meals served, bringing the total meals to 161,651.
“They have done an amazing and phenomenal job in providing food for families all over Cumberland County,” Director of Schools Janet Graham said during the April meeting of the Cumberland County Board of Education, praising School Nutrition Supervisor Kathy Hamby and her crew of food service workers.
“The people in our community have become accustomed to this, and it has been a tremendous help,” Graham said.
She hopes to bring those cafeteria workers to a future board meeting to honor them in person and recognize their efforts throughout the health emergency.
The school system has 42 sites around the county, including drive-thru sites at Brown Elementary, Crab Orchard Elementary, Cumberland County High School, Homestead Elementary, Martin Elementary, North Cumberland Elementary, Pleasant Hill Elementary, Pine View Elementary, South Cumberland Elementary, Martin Elementary and Stone Memorial High School.
South Cumberland Elementary has reopened to provide drive-thru service following completion of a paving project there. During the closure, Martin Elementary opened to help serve families. It will remain open in coming weeks admid the high demand for meals.
A listing of all meal sites is available at www.crossville-chronicle.com under the COVID-19 section.
Hamby said the meals will continue.
“Even though the governor has lifted the stay-at-home order, we are still in an emergency situation, and we will continue with the emergency feeding program instead of our typical summer meals program,” Hamby said. “This allows us to keep providing meals as we are doing now in a non-congregate fashion, and it allows us to provide kids multiple days of meals at one serving time.”
The meals are for children 18 years old or younger. They do not have to be present to pick up meals, however.
The community has also been supporting additional family food needs through donations. Hamby said cafeteria managers are making food boxes for families who may need supplemental resources. They are also helping get donations from the community and Second Harvest food donations to the cafeteria staff, who send the food home during meal pick-up.
Last week, the Cumberland County Board of Education approved a budget resolution recognizing a $125 donation to the school system food pantry program.
The meal distribution also offers an opportunity for the school system to share important information about the next school year, including distribution of registration packets for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten. Packets will be available at meal sites and Crossville Staples beginning May 4 and can be returned to the school families are zoned to attend between May 11-22.
Pre-K registration includes an enrollment form, contact form and income eligibility information, proof of income, copy of the child’s birth certificate, current immunization record and Social Security card (optional).
Kindergarten registration includes a student enrollment form, proof of residency, birth certificate, immunization record and Social Security card (optional).
Parents and guardians may contact their school to ensure someone will be on site to receive the information.
