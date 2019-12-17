Food pantries within the school system got a boost in funding with a donation from the Young Professionals Alliance.
The YPA held a race in August, with proceeds earmarked for programs that support students who are hungry. A 2017 Feed American Map the Meal Gap survey found about 2,140 children, or 20.5%, experience food insecurity. Several schools have launched food pantries that supplement weekend backpack feeding programs.
The Cumberland County Board of Education approved a budget resolution during its Dec. 5 meeting allocating the $2,556.92 in contributions and gifts to the community services — food supplies line of the school budget.
The board also approved construction of a gravel path at Homestead Elementary and installation of a tire changer at the Phoenix School, with each school providing funds for the projects.
It was among the following budget resolutions:
•$4,163.51 in additional revenue for insurance claims reimbursement for student therapy services
•$19,950.75 from federal special education funding to reimburse the school system for high-cost services provided to special education students.
During the meeting, Kacee Harris, chief financial officer, also updated the board on sales tax collections in the county. November collections were $36,731 above budget at $859,937. The funds represent sales activity in the county in September.
Year-to-date sales tax collections are $3.4 million, $24,928 above budget.
In other action, the board approved the following items as part of the consent agenda:
•School volunteers
•Overnight trip for the Cumberland County High School boys basketball team Dec. 27-30 to play basketball at Pigeon Forge High School
•Overnight trip for the CCHS baseball team March 26-27 to play Sweetwater High School and at Smokies Park in Piegon Forge
•Overnight out-of-state field trip for the Stone Memorial High School cheer team to attend the National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, FL, Feb. 6-10
•Overnight trips for the SMHS wrestling team Dec. 5-6 and Feb. 14-15 in Knoxville and Feb. 7-8 and Feb. 20-22 in Franklin
•Disposal of surplus property at North Cumberland Elementary, transportation department, SMHS, Stone Elementary, Crab Orchard Elementary, CCHS, federal programs, the Phoenix School, general education department, career and technical education department, food service department, and special education department
•Disposal of two portable classrooms at Homestead Elementary and one portable classroom at South Cumberland Elementary
