The Cumberland County Board of Education will interview four candidates for the director of schools position Saturday.
Interviews begin at 9 a.m., with Scott Maddox appearing before the board. Maddox currently serves as the school system’s supervisor of Career and Technical Education and secondary education.
Ina Maxwell, federal programs director for the school system, is scheduled to begin her interview at 10:10 a.m.
Following a break for lunch, the board will hear from Dan Schlafer, former federal programs director for Cumberland County and a former member of the board of education. He currently serves as federal programs director for the Hamilton County School System.
Darrell Three, principal of South Cumberland Elementary, will follow at 2:10 p.m.
The interviews will be held at Central Services. However, due to space limitations and the need to maintain social distance, the public is asked to view interviews online at the school system’s Facebook page, Cumberland County Schools Crossville, TN.
The board will reconvene Monday, May 11, at 6 p.m., to discuss the four local candidates and potentially vote to offer one of the four a contract with the school system.
There are seven candidates who applied who do not have prior employment with the Cumberland County School System. The board could choose to continue its search if it is unable to select from the four local candidates.
