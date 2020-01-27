Members of the Cumberland County Board of Education were at odds on how to interpret results of a employee morale survey administered in December.
“Leadership and camaraderie and teamwork all comes from the top,” said Stace Karge, 9th District representative, pointing to a question on if employees feel comfortable raising issues and concerns with the director of schools and that the director develops good staff morale. “I think our employees are doing such an amazing job, and I think they can go so much further if they feel appreciated.”
Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, said the survey indicated there are some “issues.”
“But not so extreme that we cannot work with the director of schools,” Safdie said.
The survey included 717 responses out of approximately 1,100 employees, with seven questions:
•There is an atmosphere of trust and mutual respect within this school system: 108 respondents (15.06%) strongly agree, 299 (41.7%) agree, 209 (29.15%) disagree, 91 (12.69%) strongly disagree, 10 (1.39%) not applicable
•I am generally satisfied with being an employee in this school system: 182 respondents (25.38%) strongly agree, 407 (56.76%) agree, 103 (14.37%) disagree, 24 (3.35%) strongly disagree, 1 (0.14%) not applicable
•I would recommend this school system to parents seeking a place for their child: 184 respondents (25.66%) strongly agree, 410 (57.18%) agree, 82 (11.44%) disagree, 23 (3.21%) strongly disagree, 18 (2.51%) not applicable
•I feel supported by our Director of Schools: 142 respondents (19.8%) strongly agree, 216 (30.13%) agree, 167 (23.29%) disagree, 135 (18.83%) strongly disagree, 57 (7.95%) not applicable
•Our Director of Schools encourages suggestions for improvement: 120 respondents (16.74%) strongly agree, 211 (29.43%) agree, 183 (25.52%) disagree, 117 (16.32%) strongly disagree, 86 (11.99%) not applicable
•I feel comfortable raising issues and concerns with the Director of Schools: 119 respondents (16.6%) strongly agree, 152 (21.2%) agree, 187 (26.08%) disagree, 186 (25.94%) strongly disagree, 73 (10.18%) not applicable
•The Director of Schools develops good staff morale and loyalty to this school system: 116 respondents (16.18%) strongly agree, 185 (25.8%) agree, 182 (25.38%) disagree, 182 (24.27%) strongly disagree, 60 (8.37%) not applicable
Safdie said the board had a duty to work with the director, and that the survey showed two items with an approximately 50-50 split in responses.
“If this is an educational experience, then it’s my responsibility to guide the director and say this is where you can make improvements. That was the whole idea of the survey,” Safdie said. “Not to cut the contract off.”
He said he found about 20% agreed the director was doing her job while 16% said there were problems.
“That makes sense to me because, as the director, you’re not going to please all the people all the time,” Safdie said.
He was disappointed the survey didn’t include an option for “neither agree nor disagree,” though he said the director of schools evaluation committee had been rushed in developing the survey from November to December.
“We were running out of time and decided we had to have a survey done immediately before the contract because they wanted to find out,” Safdie said.
“I believe the basis for the non-approval of the DOS contract was based on the idea that there was a major morale problem, because my colleagues stated they received emails from their constituents or people in the community who were upset,” he said.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said he had tried on multiple occasions to get the board to approve a survey before it took up the issue of Graham’s contract.
“Looking at the figures, I still believe there is a morale problem,” Inman said.
Inman said he believed about 400 employees didn’t participate in the survey because they feared their responses would be tied back to their identity.
Inman said he asked the Tennessee School Board Association, which administered the survey, to email all the employees assuring them of confidentiality. Inman then followed up with an email himself.
“Even after I sent out an email, I still had teachers telling me they refused to take the survey because they were scared to death of retaliation from central office,” Inman said.
Karge said, “We’ve got room for improvement. That’s my only point.”
