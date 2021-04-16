School leaders are carefully tracking a bill that would allow schools to maintain their state school funding despite a reduction in student enrollment during the 2020-’21 school year.
“We have had a drop in enrollment,” Kacee Harris, school system chief financial officer, told the Cumberland County Board of Education budget committee Tuesday. “In a typical year, our funding for the coming budget is based on our enrollment this year.”
The school system had 6,736 students in February 2021 compared to 7,207 students in February 2020.
“We’ve asked our schools to invite those kids back, to reach out and let them know we are welcoming them back with open arms,” Harris said.
HB0777 and the corresponding SB0774 was placed on the calendar of the Finance, Ways and Means committee for discussion April 20. This bill would require Basic Education Program funding calculations for the 2021-’22 fiscal year not be less than the school system’s 2020-’21 funding.
“That would be very beneficial in building the rest of our budget,” Harris said. “That just means they would fund us at our 2020-’21 level for one year and not penalize us for a drop in enrollment during a pandemic.”
The school system is still waiting for its first funding estimate from the BEP, a formula that calculates state and local school funding levels, typically received in late April.
“Once we have the April estimate, I think we can really start looking at the majority of the budget. We’ll know more about our personnel after that, too,” Harris said.
In addition to the hold-harmless legislation from the state, Harris is also monitoring discussions of a federal minimum wage increase and waiting for state minimum salary requirements for teachers, typically set in late May.
Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, who represents Cumberland County in the Tennessee House of Representatives, said the General Assembly is looking at some options to tweak the state’s funding formula. But a pending lawsuit brought by several counties in the state could prevent sweeping changes until the case is resolved.
“That makes it hard to make any changes until we know what the judicial system decides,” Sexton told a group of newspaper editors on a Zoom call this week.
However, he believes the General Assembly can make changes to the salary component of the funding formula, which has been a source of frustration for lawmakers.
“We would give teacher pay raises, and they wouldn’t always go for pay increases across the state,” Sexton said.
One of the issues is that state salary increases are based on average teacher salaries and the number of teachers the BEP formula calculated for each school system. Many school systems employ more teachers than the state formula supports.
In Cumberland County, there are 80 more teaching positions than included in the BEP. Many of the positions allow individual schools to meet maximum class sizes.
“If, for example, we say you’re supposed to give the teachers a 5% increase, not all of them can because they may have extra teachers. The money won’t be able to do the 5% for everybody,” Sexton explained.
He said the state has begun offering estimates on increases to account for that shortfall on a specific percentage.
He noted the BEP formula was revised about 12 years ago, and added that he felt those changes harmed rural areas.
“We’ll be happy to take a look at [the BEP] in its entirety after the court case. In the short term, we’ll be happy to look at the salary component and see if we can’t fix that because we know that’s a big issue,” he said.
Maintenance Plans
The school system is making plans for a renovation at South Cumberland Elementary in its 2021-’22 budget. That project and other maintenance needs add about $1 million to the budget over the 2020-’21 budget.
“Last year we went very conservative just because we had no idea what we might be facing,” Harris said.
The preliminary maintenance budget follows the school system’s maintenance plan, with funds allocated to various schools for flooring and bathroom partitions.
Pleasant Hill Elementary is scheduled for HVAC replacements, with about $100,000 budgeted, and Martin Elementary is scheduled for gym floor refinishing.
The total comes to $725,000.
The budget draft also includes $750,000 for a renovation at South Cumberland Elementary.
“Every other year, we try to budget a major renovation,” Harris said.
Past renovations have been completed at Martin Elementary and Cumberland County High School. These projects have included complete updates of restrooms, painting, wall tiles and other items, but specific projects will be finalized based on the needs of the school.
“We’ll work with the principal to determine where we can make the biggest impact,” Harris said.
The general maintenance budget includes additional items for South Cumberland, including $75,000 for door replacements, $30,000 for flooring replacement and $125,000 for interior and exterior painting.
“That $750,000 just doesn’t go as far as we would like,” Harris told the committee. “Any time it is a school’s year for a renovation, the plan was designed to hit several other items in that year, too.”
The past few years, school administrators have begun including items that may have been identified in the overall maintenance plan but need attention.
“It’s very carefully developed. We have a lot of screaming needs, so we try to look at what really can’t wait any longer,” Harris said.
The projects total $660,000.
There are accessibility and safety issues with the CCHS bleachers, and they are no longer able to be repaired, Harris said. She estimated it would cost about $300,000 to replace one side of bleachers.
“That’s something we’ve kicked around for several years but never had the opportunity to put into the budget,” she added. “Most of our bleachers are original to the build or the addition. If you think about the age of our schools, we’ve got a couple coming up.
“We thought we would go with the worse first.”
At Martin, the water meter is on the hill, and the school system is responsible for the water line from the meter to the school. Moving the meter to the CCHS side of the building would reduce the length of the water line the school system is responsible for and possibly increase water pressure for the school’s kitchen.
At North Cumberland Elementary, the school’s electrical panel needs to be replaced. Parts are no longer available.
The school was built in 1981 and the panels are original to the construction.
“The last two breakers that have blown, we have had to seek and find. One came from Texas,” Harris said. “The next one that goes down, we’re going to be in trouble.”
The project was budgeted in the 2020-’21 budget at about $65,000.
“We thought our electrician and crew could get in there and work. We got so far and realized it was a much bigger issue,” Harris said.
An electrical engineer recommended a more complete plan, about $600,000. The budget proposal includes $250,000 for a first phase to upgrade the electrical panels.
Other projects include new alarms for Pineview Elementary and North Cumberland Elementary, at a cost of $60,000.
