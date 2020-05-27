The Cumberland County Board of Education will consider a nearly $60 million budget when it convenes Thursday for its May meeting.
The electronic meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on Facebook for the public to view.
The budget includes a 2.5% raise for all school employees along with their annual salary increases for years of service. From staffing to benefits to payroll taxes, people make up the bulk of the budget, with $49.3 million budgeted for faculty, staff and administrators.
Other items in the budget include about $1.6 million in maintenance projects, including a new roof at Pleasant Hill Elementary and sections of new roofs at Cumberland County High School and Homestead Elementary. Some critical maintenance projects include a new electrical control panel at North Cumberland Elementary. The existing panel uses equipment that can no longer be found for replacements.
The school system will also implement its fourth year of a one-to-one technology initiative at a cost of $449,690. All students from fifth through 12th grade have a Chromebook assigned by the school system. The funding also includes new laptops for teachers at Brown and South Cumberland elementary schools, according to the technology replacement schedule.
The school system will also be purchasing new English-language arts textbooks. The budget includes $675,000 for textbooks.
The school system’s fiscal year ends June 30, and state rules require the budget end with each budget line properly funded. The agenda will include consideration of budget amendments across the general fund budget.
Other items on the agenda include a strategic compensation plan for teachers. Under the plan, the school system will continue to offer a pay scale that recognizes years of teaching experience and educational degrees. It will also offer some incentive pay for hard-to-staff positions. Another $96,800 will be set aside to compensate teachers who take on additional duties, such as lead teachers, chairmen of school improvement plans, reading textbook leaders, professional development presenters, technical support teachers, portfolio peer reviewers and school-wide positive behavior support chairman.
The board will also consider the 2020-’21 personnel list, special education department job descriptions, and federal programs consolidated funding application.
Under policy changes, the board will consider recommended changes for use of school vehicles, credit recovery and class ranking policies.
Several contracts are also due for renewal, including the board attorney contract.
