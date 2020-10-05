The Cumberland County Board of Education announced Friday afternoon that a special-called meeting would be held Monday at 4:30 p.m. The Crossville Chronicle received the notice at 4:35 p.m. Friday, after offices had closed for the weekend. The agenda consists of a budget amendment resolution. The resolution will increase sales tax revenue by $263,000 and add that amount to the school system’s unassigned fund balance. The additional revenue is required to meet the local funding “maintenance of effort” required by the state.

Tags