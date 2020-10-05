The Cumberland County Board of Education announced Friday afternoon that a special-called meeting would be held Monday at 4:30 p.m. The Crossville Chronicle received the notice at 4:35 p.m. Friday, after offices had closed for the weekend. The agenda consists of a budget amendment resolution. The resolution will increase sales tax revenue by $263,000 and add that amount to the school system’s unassigned fund balance. The additional revenue is required to meet the local funding “maintenance of effort” required by the state.
School board to meet Monday
