The Cumberland County Board of Education will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. for a special-called meeting.
The meeting will be held at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.
The agenda includes a budget amendment to allocate additional funds for Career and Technical Education students who will be competing in national events this summer. Money will come from equipment and maintenance and repair lines of the CTE budget.
Also on the agenda is the architect fee for Upland Design Group, which will be working on plans for renovation of South Cumberland Elementary and construction of an auditorium at Cumberland County High School. The projects are part of the school system’s ESSER 3 budget.
The board will also select an impartial hearing officer. According to board policy, they must appoint an impartial hearing officer to conduct hearings when charges are made against a licensed teacher that may include unprofessional conduct, neglect of duty, incompetence or insubordination. If the board agrees the charges are significant enough to warrant a suspension of more than three days or dismissal of the teacher, the teacher has 30 days to request a hearing.
The board then has five days to assign a hearing officer. The hearing officer’s decision may be appealed to the board by either party.
The budget committee of the Cumberland County Board of Education meets Wednesday to continue its review of the 2022-’23 school budgets, with a review of the federal programs budget and discussion of items referred to the budget committee but not included in the draft budget.
That meeting begins at 4:35 p.m. at Central Services.
