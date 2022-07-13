The Cumberland County Board of Education will meet for a special-called meeting Thursday, July 14, at 5 p.m.
The meeting will be held at Central Services, 368 Fourth St.
The agenda, released Monday evening with additional items added Tuesday evening, includes multiple job descriptions for board consideration. Job descriptions are chief financial officer, transportation supervisor, federal programs coordinator, compliance coordinator, regular education behavior support coordinator and special education diagnostician.
The board will also consider two budget amendments, one moving $2,000 from other contracted services to contract with public agency and a corrected budget for the Tennessee Early Intervention Services Baby Birds Learning Center grant, which increases revenue by $250,688.
