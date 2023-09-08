The Cumberland County Board of Education took no action on an offer to sell 41 acres adjacent to Brown Elementary to the school system.
The offer came from the heirs of the Frank Brown Family Trust, which gave the school system 31 acres for the construction of Brown Elementary in 2001.
While no motion on the proposal came from the board, Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, moved to send a letter to the family, thanking them for their past generosity.
“My motion is to thank the Browns for their generosity in the past. We are enjoying the benefits of their donation at Brown Elementary,” Safdie said.
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, supported the motion, which was unanimously approved.
“We are thankful for the Brown family. Brown school has served us well, and we certainly appreciate that,” Boston said.
When the Brown family donated the land for Brown Elementary to the school system in 2001, the trust retained easements and sewer rights for the adjoining 41 acres.
Jaunita Brown Gilbert, the wife of Frank Brown, passed away in 2018. Heirs began the process of liquidating assets.
“Clearly, the least disruptive strategy for both parties is to reach a definitive agreement for the purchase of the remaining property on Dunbar Rd.,” reads a letter from Greg Cantrell, Gilbert’s grandson and trustee for the Frank Brown Family Trust.
The property would provide for “long-range planning for the expansion needs for students of Brown Elementary,” the letter continues. The school board would also be able to control development on the remaining property and it would avoid any controversy over development rights.
The property was offered at a price of $650,000 for 36.5 acres, paid in three annual installments. The remaining four acres would be either protected by a conservation easement or offered to UT.
“Our goal is to present a win-win solution for property valued at $40,000 per development lot, or approximately $2-$2.4 million,” the letter continues.
The offer had been the subject of a closed session between the board and attorney Earl Patton last week. Closed sessions are permitted in matters of pending litigation or pending controversy, though deliberation is to take place in a public meeting, according to state public meeting laws.
There was no motion offered regarding the proposal.
“That is not an acceptance of the proposal. That is not a rejection of the proposal,” Boston said. “This board has decided to take no action.”
In other business, the board approved the following:
• $16,500 grant from the Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation to retrofit a school bus into a traveling library
• Annual report on spending remaining funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal pandemic relief programs; all funds are obligated
• First and final reading of changes to policy 3.218, service animals, adopting the Tennessee School Boards Association model policy
• First and final reading of policy 4.403, library materials
• First and final reading of policy 5.116, staff positions
• First and final reading of policy 6.201, compulsory attendance age
• First and final reading of policy 6.203, school admissions
• First and final reading of policy 6.402, physical examinations and immunizations
• Deletion of policy 5.613, employee social media policy, and policy 6.5001, service animals, due to duplication and matters addressed by existing policies
• Budget amendment accepting $6.1 million from the ISM state grant and allocating funds
• Budget amendment revising the ESSER 2.0 budget to match the budget proposal approved
• Budget amendment for federal budget to expand 3-year-old special education services to Stone Elementary
• Budget amendment to accept Pandemic-EBT administrative costs grant, $3,256, for the school nutrition program
• Overnight field trips for various high school clubs and athletic teams to participate in conventions, competitions and tournaments during the upcoming school year
• Disposal of surplus property from the Cumberland County High School Career and Technical Education and general education departments, Martin Elementary, Phoenix School, Pleasant Hill Elementary, Stone Memorial high School, South Cumberland, federal programs and district Career and Technical Education and general education departments
• School-wide fundraisers at Crab Orchard Elementary to include concession days, dress up days and an annual dance, the sale of Ham & Goody’s cookies and a book fair
• School-wide fundraiser at North Cumberland, selling advertising signs
• School-wide fundraiser at Phoenix School, a coffee bar to help purchase yearbooks and photographer
• School-wide fundraiser at Stone Elementary for a book fair
Nick Davis, 5th District, did not attend the meeting. Shannon Stout, 9th District, participated in the meeting via Zoom.
