With the novel coronavirus spreading across the country, the Cumberland County Board of Education took a close look at a request for a school group to attend a national competition in Florida in February.
“When I saw this request … I felt like the board needed to look at this and we needed to make a decision whether we were going to send students out of state,” Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said.
“With COVID numbers going up the way it is, do we want to send our kids out of state?”
The Cumberland County High School cheer team has earned a place at the National Cheer Competition held in Orlando, FL, in February. But health officials across the country have been cautioning against travel and attending large events to slow the spread of the virus.
There were 285 active cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County on Wednesday afternoon. That’s up 30 from Tuesday’s report of 255 active cases, but down from Monday, when 331 active cases were reported.
The school system moved back to “yellow” on Tuesday but returned to “green” on Wednesday. The color metrics denote the level of community spread of the virus based on the number of active cases.
When active cases are between .5% (more than 303 active cases) and 1% (606 active cases) of the county population, the school system has procedures in place to reduce the movement of students within the school building and restrict visitors to the schools.
Last week, the school system reported 23 positive student cases and 17 positive cases among staff. There were 178 students and 21 staff members in quarantine due to having been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.
In Florida, several counties reported record high cases of the virus earlier this week, with 7,842 cases reported on Tuesday in the state.
The CCHS cheer team includes 17 cheerleaders. They and three school system employees would travel to Florida in personal vehicles. All parents driving students other than their child would be approved volunteers.
The team is a regular competitor at the national event. They’ve attended each year since 2016. They placed fourth in their 2014 appearance, second in 2016 and sixth in 2019.
Meghan McDonald, cheer sponsor, reviewed some of the safety precautions the team would take.
“At competitions, we are masked until we get to the mat. When they get to the mat, they remove the mask, and as soon as they leave, they put it back on,” McDonald said.
Organizers have made a point to stress sanitizing items and reducing the number of people in different areas during competitions.
The event is held at ESPN Wide World of Sports and Pop Century Resort in Orlando, a Disney property. Disney requires face coverings and temperature screenings.
“We would make sure they are following all the guidelines in place for us,” McDonald said.
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, asked if there had been discussions of the event being canceled or postponed.
“I hate this because these girls work their entire high school career for this, and this is a national competition,” Karge said. “Knowing the coaches, I know they would be taking every precaution to guarantee their safety, at least as much as possible. I would hate to deny them an opportunity like this.”
The board has already approved one out-of-state trip for a school group this year. In September, they approved a request from the Stone Memorial High School girls’ basketball team to attend the Blue Star High School Invitational in Tampa, FL, Dec. 18-21.
Karge said, “It’s got to be an equal playing field.”
The Lady Panthers have canceled their participation in that tournament.
SMHS will host Kings Academy for a regular season game on Dec. 19. The Lady Panthers are planning to participate in the Maryville Christmas Tournament Dec. 28-30.
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, said he knows of two people who had recently traveled to Florida, and both came back and tested positive for the virus.
“I just think this is an inappropriate thing to do right now,” he said.
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, said she knows Disney has strict guidelines in place and she knows the local organizers.
“I know every precaution will be taken. I don’t think we should deny our cheerleaders from doing this,” she said.
Hamby moved to approve the trip, supported by Karge.
Several board members noted they were voting yes because an earlier trip had been approved.
“I wish I could rescind the basketball vote,” said Tony Brock, 5th District representative. “But since we did approve the basketball trip, I will vote yes.
Voting in favor were Inman, Hamby, Karge, Brock, 4th District Representative Anita Hale and 6th District Representative Chris King.
Karge said, “I want to wish our girls the best of luck. I know they train hard for this. For the same reason as Mr. Brock, we’ve got to treat everyone the same. Please be safe. Please quarantine. Please isolate.”
Safdie and Shirley Parris, 3rd District representative, voted no.
An overnight field trip request for the CCHS Beta Club to attend the Tennessee State Beta Club Convention in February was withdrawn because the event has been canceled.
