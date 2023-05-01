At the April 13 special-called meeting, the Cumberland County Board of Education moved to re-bid the South Cumberland Elementary renovation project, for which they previously accepted a bid of $2.2 million on April 5.
Director of Schools William Stepp explained to the board that this re-bid is due to the project no longer being paid for with federal funds, as noticed by Kim Chamberlin of Upland Design and the district’s HR director, Kim Bray.
“That being the case, then federal regulations and requirements aren’t needed for this,” Stepp said. “It may save us money.”
South’s planned renovation will add six 800-square-foot classrooms — four in the upper-grade wing and two in the lower-grade wing.
In this project, all of the restrooms and the school’s kitchen will be renovated as well.
Before the bids came in, the board was hoping to pay for the South renovation using their remaining ESSER fund balance. However, due to the bids coming in higher than they expected for the auditorium project at Cumberland County High School, the funds will solely be used for that project and the South renovation will be paid for through the board’s general fund.
Chamberlin said through the estimates he has heard, re-bidding the project could reduce the cost of the project between five and 10%. He asked the contractor of the lowest previous bid — FTM Contracting — how much would be saved from rebidding.
“They came back and responded with $25,000 — which is 1%,” Chamberlin said. “It’s a little bit of a guess on our part, but we think it should be more than that.”
Teresa Boston, 8th District representative, asked Chamberlin if there would be any increase in cost for materials and other supplies.
“We’ve not seen anything that’s made us think that prices are escalating at the moment,” Chamberlin said. “It’s certainly always a guess. It’s possible. We do our best. I’m not aware of anything that would make me think that we would see a big jump in prices.”
Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, moved to rescind and reject the board’s previous recommendation to county finance for the bid on South Elementary accepted at the April 5 meeting. The board unanimously voted to approve this measure. Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, and Nick Davis, 5th District representative, were not present at the meeting.
Hamby then moved to send the South Elementary renovation back to bid.
In the discussion, 4th District representative Anita Hale asked where the money would be coming from to fund the project instead, and Boston responded that they would need to look to the general fund in their next budget meeting.
Shannon Stout, 9th District representative, pointed out that no longer using federal funds means the board will have more time to look at their budget and decide where to pull the funds for the renovation from.
“South was due a renovation of $750,000 two years ago. We did not do that,” Boston said. “They’ve been anxiously waiting for this,”
The board members present unanimously voted to approve this motion as well. The funding for the South Elementary renovation may be further discussed at the board’s next budget committee meeting, which has not yet been scheduled.
