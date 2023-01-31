One item of discussion at the Board of Education’s annual retreat held Jan. 14 that garnered the board’s attention was the Safe Schools Grant budget summary, particularly in regards to the security situation at Homestead Elementary.
According to the summary, as of Jan. 9, the total amount left in the budget is $199,605.46. This includes carryover funds from 2022. However, $67,325 of this money will be allocated to Safe Schools Counselors, leaving $132,280.46 left in the balance.
“The fire marshal has been tasked to handle all Safe Schools issues as far as security concerns,” said Director of Schools William Stepp.
“We have to justify what we’re spending money on,” Stepp said. “We’ll use the data from the Safe Schools assessment and the data from the fire marshal that covers what we’re spending money on.”
One of the planned security measures on this budget is a plan to purchase security fencing for the schools’ most vulnerable locations, which would cost $35,000.
“The majority of this is going to be addressed at Homestead,” said Teresa Boston, 8th District representative.
Boston then asked if the board would like for its safety committee to meet and discuss possibilities for Homestead’s fencing.
“Let’s hear the recommendation. Why do we need it?” asked Nicholas Davis, 5th District representative. “Where is the information that says why we need a fence?”
The context for why fencing for Homestead is a priority predates Davis’s time as a board member.
At a July 28 school board meeting, Kandi Newcome, parent of a Homestead elementary fourth-grader, described an incident in which her daughter Kori and six of her friends were on the playground and saw a white vehicle pull up next to the school on Hwy. 127. A man was dropped off across the street, who waved at the kids. Newcome explained to the board that while the incident itself was harmless, it brought up concerns about inadequate school security.
Homestead Elementary has a spread-out school campus with more than 20 buildings. Newcome provided a map showing the only fenced areas of the school border part of Hwy 68 and Rector Lane, as well as two of the school’s five playgrounds, which are both behind the main building. The sole existing boundary around the rest of the school is a gravel cross-country path, which is less than 30 feet from the highway on the side of the school bordered by Hwy 127.
“It’s a security nightmare,” agreed Bo Magnusson, Cumberland County Schools’ emergency management director.
“That is a very unique campus. You have multiple buildings that are separated, so children have to leave one building and go to another building, and that’s an exposure point,” Magnusson continued. “It’s not like a typical building where everything’s tied together. So, that creates a lot of security concerns for us.”
Magnusson then explained that due to the unique setup of the campus, the plan for fencing areas in would be to “tie buildings together” through fencing, rather than a simple perimeter fencing. This would also ensure all pickup and drop-off locations used by parents and buses are undisturbed by the fencing.
Robert Safdie, 2nd District representative, voiced his support for the fencing as a former student of the school. At the board meeting where the issue was brought up, Newcome mentioned one of the reasons people have been against the idea of fencing the school is because it would disrupt the school’s historic look, and could “look like a prison.”
“I oppose the idea that we’ll make the Homestead grounds look like a prison if we put fencing in,” Safdie said. “That has nothing to do with the philosophy of protecting the children in that school.”
Anita Hale, 4th District representative, asked whether the fencing at Homestead would be standard fencing or in the form of walls.
“With the money we have, we’d be lucky to get some chain-link fencing,” Magnusson said. “We haven’t even begun getting into the issues we’re going to run into with the historical society and things like that.”
Magnusson also noted another risk to Homestead’s security is being bordered by Hwy. 127 and Hwy. 68.
“All schools are in front of roads,” countered Davis. “What I mean is, did we complete a safety assessment?”
Magnusson explained that security assessments are conducted by the school administrator and SRO every year.
“Their biggest concern is perimeter control,” Magnusson said.
“Is this preventative, have we had access issues that we’re trying to address?” Davis asked.
“People have walked on campus before at all of our schools,” Magnusson said. “The uniqueness of [Homestead] is that is multiple buildings, so it creates multiple access points.”
“So, the doors themselves, anybody can just open the door?” Davis asked.
“We’re working on that. It’s about $10,000 per door, as I understand it, to put a camera at an access point, and that’s the issue that we’re running into with the fire marshal,” Magnusson said.
“I would like to task the building and grounds committee to put together a tour for all of us to go out to Homestead and see exactly—because we can see it on paper, we can listen to the explanations—but until we see it ourselves, it’s harder to picture what we are actually needing,” suggested Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative.
“Having to put these cameras and buzzers on all these doors is very expensive also,” Hamby continued. “Do we need them? Absolutely.”
Safdie agreed, saying that he would call a building and grounds committee meeting and have the committee meet at Homestead’s campus.
“Where’s the assessment on all of our schools, and how do we know that we’ve got to have one at Homestead versus all the other schools?” Davis asked.
“We have a summary that lists the primary findings, and one the most significant findings is perimeter fencing,” Magnusson said. “There’s a balance here, too. We try to disperse it across all of the schools, that’s why we’re doing the door locks and other things like that, but as you can see, we put a larger chunk to try and address these concerns at Homestead this year, because it is a unique campus.”
Another priority of the Safe Schools budget is to install push-button door locks for elementary school classrooms, which is estimated to cost $47,280.46.
“I do want to say, the efforts we’ve been doing on the push-button door locks, that is huge,” Magnusson said. “I will just tell you right now, no child has ever been harmed behind a locked door, period.”
“Traditionally, the problem for teachers — teachers would have to go out into the hall during a lockdown and lock their door, then go back in. That’s a problem,” Magnusson continued. “So, that is this effort. It’s a tremendous amount of money, but it solves a huge problem. Now, all they have to do is push a button from the inside, the door locks. They don’t have to expose themselves by going out into the hall.”
Magnusson added that it costs approximately $500 per door to install these new locks. Boston asked how many doors would be covered by the $47,280.46 allocated for push-button locks in the budget. This price estimate would cover approximately 94 doors.
Magnusson said that most of the doors have been completed, and that about one more session of installing locks next year would finish off the project.
“No amount of money is too much to protect our kids,” Hamby said.
The district also plans to use Safe Schools funds to implement remote access entry hardware at vulnerable school entry points, which would cost about $30,000.
The board also discussed a plan in the budget summary to use $10,000 to install 6-inch tall identification letters and numbers on exteriors for at least two schools. An additional $10,000 would be used to purchase and implement a detailed facility mapping software for two schools that correspond to the exterior numbers. This project’s aim is to aid first responders in a potential school emergency.
Shannon Stout, 9th District representative, asked which two schools are planned to have identification numbers on exterior doors and facility mapping software.
“We wanted to start at the two main high schools, because they’re the largest populations,” Magnusson said. “And, it’s actually working with some of our local partners—EMA, law enforcement.”
“This technology, basically, it’s proprietary technology, it’s what they used to go get Bin Laden,” Magnusson continued. “It is is a software overlay that is linked to dispatch, and we control exactly what we put into this software overlay, so dispatch can zoom down to the school level and have very, very specific information.”
“So, if something happens at Stone Memorial High School, and they say they’re going in ‘Door 104,’ everybody knows where that is located?” Boston asked.
“Yes,” Magnusson answered. “It’s very impressive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.